Tipsheet

'Absolutely Horrifying': Project Veritas Exposes What's Taught During Pride Week at Elite Private School

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 08, 2022 8:00 AM
project veritas

In an undercover video released Wednesday, Project Veritas revealed how students at an elite private school in Chicago are exposed to “queer sex” lessons during Pride Week each year.

In the video, Joseph Bruno, identified as the dean of students at Francis W. Parker School, tells the PV journalist that he had an “LGBTQ+ health center” come to the classroom and pass around “butt plugs and dildos” to students, “talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit.”

“The kids are just playing with ‘em, looking at ‘em,” he says of the sex toys. “They’re like, ‘How does this butt plug work? How do we do – like, how does this work?” 

After explaining students’ reactions, he told the undercover journalist, “that’s a really cool part of my job.”

That’s not all the students have been exposed to, however. Bruno also said he invited a drag queen to the school who gave them cookies and brownies and took photos with them.

Bruno said he hasn't had any complaints but noted that he has never told the trustees, assuming they would have no problem with the lessons. 

"You have so much freedom, so much wiggle room," the journalist says. 

The dean of students agreed: "so much freedom, so much money to do stuff."

According to Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, the Francis W. Parker School charges $40,000 in tuition per student. 


Tags: PROJECT VERITAS

