Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Munich Airport Tarmac
Mexican Border Town Once Again Sounds Like a War Zone
Biden Ripped For Bringing Home 'Celebrities Over Veterans'
The New York Times Goes on Strike
Biden Trades 'Merchant of Death' to Free Brittney Griner
There Won’t Be a Border Crisis Much Longer
'Absolutely Horrifying': Project Veritas Exposes What's Taught During Pride Week at Elite...
Dorsey Has a Question for Musk About the Twitter Files
Peru's President Tried to Launch a Coup...But It Collapsed Due to a Simple...
National Science Foundation Grants Are Subverting the Integrity of Journalism and Election...
The New York Post and Real Journalism
Do Some Climate Alarmists Wish Us All Dead?
'Save the World' Is a Racket; Stop Falling For It
Selecting the House Speaker Should Not Be That Hard
Does Trump Really Want to be President Again?
Tipsheet

Dorsey Has a Question for Musk About the Twitter Files

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 08, 2022 7:01 AM
House Energy and Commerce Committee via AP

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called on the company’s new chief, Elon Musk, to publicly release the Twitter Files in the name of transparency, days after the social media giant’s former deputy general counsel James Baker, who played a role in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story, was fired. 

His termination came after it was revealed that he vetted the first part in the Twitter Files series without Musk’s knowledge. 

"On Friday, the first installment of the Twitter files was published here. We expected to publish more over the weekend. Many wondered why there was a delay," said journalist Matt Taibbi, who reported on the first installment of the Twitter Files. "We can now tell you part of the reason why. On Tuesday, Twitter Deputy General Counsel (and former FBI General Counsel) Jim Baker was fired. Among the reasons? Vetting the first batch of 'Twitter Files' – without knowledge of new management."

He added, "The process for producing the ‘Twitter Files’ involved delivery to two journalists (Bari Weiss and me) via a lawyer close to new management. However, after the initial batch, things became complicated. Over the weekend, while we both dealt with obstacles to new searches, it was @BariWeiss who discovered that the person in charge of releasing the files was someone named Jim. When she called to ask ‘Jim’s’ last name, the answer came back: ‘Jim Baker.’

"‘My jaw hit the floor,’ says Weiss," Taibbi added.  

Given this development, Dorsey wanted to know why all the files aren’t just released to the public.

"If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions?" Dorsey asked Musk. "Make everything public now." 

“Most important data was hidden (from you too) and some may have been deleted, but everything we find will be released,” Musk replied. 

As many reminded Dorsey, this all happened on his watch. 


Tags: TWITTER ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just How Stupid Are Sen. Thom Tillis and the Rest of the Republican Establishment? Kurt Schlichter
Does Trump Really Want to be President Again? Victor Davis Hanson
'Absolutely Horrifying': Project Veritas Exposes What's Taught During Pride Week at Elite Private School Leah Barkoukis
Biden Ripped For Bringing Home 'Celebrities Over Veterans' Katie Pavlich
That Old Trump Magic! Ann Coulter
Peru's President Tried to Launch a Coup...But It Collapsed Due to a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Just How Stupid Are Sen. Thom Tillis and the Rest of the Republican Establishment? Kurt Schlichter