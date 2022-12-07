Warnock Pushes Voter Suppression Claims in Victory Speech Despite Record-Setting Turnout
Border Patrol Agent Killed in High Speed Chase With Illegal Immigrants
Enforcement First: 'Hard No' to Any Immigration Compromise Until Biden's Border Crisis is...
Lee Zeldin Announces Decision on RNC Leadership Race
Tucker Carlson Gets to the Heart of Congress' Atrocious Amnesty Plan
Dems Make Big Concession in NDAA
Does the GOP Enjoy Losing?
NBC Reporter Stumbles While Trying to Avoid Misgendering Alleged Colorado Nightclub Shoote...
There's Been an Update in Case Against Abortionist Who Performed Procedure on 10-Year-Old...
Time Magazine Explains Why You Can't Call Dems Election Deniers
New Evidence of Tainted Elections
Too Much Fluff Over Flavors
The Sad Decline of Our Military (And Our Country) Is Personal to Us...
'Respect for Marriage Act' is a Blatant Trojan Horse That Should Be Rejected
ESG Advocates Have Unhinged Priorities
Tipsheet

Dems Make Big Concession in NDAA

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 07, 2022 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

With just weeks left to pass the annual National Defense Authorization Act, Democrats have agreed to eliminate the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate in what’s being described as a “major concession by President Biden’s Democratic allies.”

The bill will have language that repeals the mandate one year after it was enacted, House Armed Services Committee ranking Republican Mike Rogers told The Hill. 

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) and other Republicans celebrated the concession but signaled it should be a first step, arguing all terminated service members should be reinstated. 

“Not later than 30 days after the day of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall rescind the mandate that members of the Armed Forces be vaccinated against COVID-19 pursuant to the memorandum dated August 24, 2021, regarding 'Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of Department of Defense Service Members,'" the NDAA text states. 

The move comes after Republicans threatened to hold up action on the $858 billion bill over the mandate. 

Despite Democratic lawmakers' concession on the issue, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin still supported the vaccine mandate, with Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder noting this week, “The health and readiness of our forces is critical to our warfighting capability and a top priority.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, calling the concession "a win for our military," said in a statement that when Republicans take over in the new year, the GOP will “work to finally hold the Biden administration accountable and assist the men and women in uniform who were unfairly targeted.”


Tags: MILITARY VACCINE MANDATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Now Know Why There Was a Delay With Round 2 of the 'Twitter Files' Rebecca Downs
There's Been an Update in Case Against Abortionist Who Performed Procedure on 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Rebecca Downs
Donald Trump's Political Death Wish Byron York
Tucker Carlson Gets to the Heart of Congress' Atrocious Amnesty Plan Matt Vespa
Time Magazine Explains Why You Can't Call Dems Election Deniers Matt Vespa
Raphael Warnock Wins Reelection in Georgia Senate Runoff Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Now Know Why There Was a Delay With Round 2 of the 'Twitter Files' Rebecca Downs