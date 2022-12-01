Musk Met With Apple's Tim Cook After App Store Controversy. Here's How It Went.

Twitter chief Elon Musk met with Apple’s Tim Cook on Wednesday after the Tesla CEO claimed the tech company was considering pulling the social media giant from its app store "but won't tell us why."

After thanking Cook for showing him the company's “beautiful HQ,” along with a quick video of the reflecting pool in Apple Park, Musk offered an update on how the meeting went.

“Good conversation,” Musk tweeted. “Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

The meeting took place after Musk publicly questioned why Apple had “mostly stopped advertising” on the site, wondering if the company “hated free speech in America.”

“What’s going on here [Tim Cook]?” Musk asked.

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk's suspicions were raised by Twitter users who shared their experiences with allegedly being censored by Apple.

Who else has Apple censored? https://t.co/lZculFIkAX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Apple disallowed almost anything related to Covid, especially vaccines or human origins of the virus.



We had to build a list of over 20 terms to not show results for, only on Apple devices.



Apple also later rejected us because users included Pepe images in videos. pic.twitter.com/euw1ppkoKg — LBRY 🚀 (@LBRYcom) November 28, 2022

The development with Musk comes as Apple is also under fire for restricting AirDrop capabilities amid widespread protests in China.

TUCKER CARLSON: “Apple is in no sense American. Apple’s loyalty is to the government of China.” pic.twitter.com/Lhz76h2Cli — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 30, 2022