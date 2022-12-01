Musk Met With Apple's Tim Cook After App Store Controversy. Here's How It...
Biden's Student Loan Bailout Program Hit With Another Legal Blow
The Territory a Hollywood Actress Refuses to Cede to Conservatives
It Looks Like Jim Banks Is Closer to His Next Big Move
On Turning 80
Wake Up -- Balenciaga Is What's Coming
Republicans and Democrats in Congress Need to Stop Rail Strike
For a Party About to Lead the U.S. House, the GOP Is in...
Are We Better Off Now Than Before the ‘Wild West’ Internet?
Ukraine, The Boxer?
China Is Using Big Tech -- So Why Is the West Targeting Musk's...
The Case Against Everyone Else 2024 – Part 2
Is Nancy Pelosi Stupid or Does She Just Know Her Supporters Are?
Responses to Uprising in China Expose Staggering Democrat Hypocrisy
Will This Year's Lame-Duck Session Bring Back a Bad Idea?
Tipsheet

Musk Met With Apple's Tim Cook After App Store Controversy. Here's How It Went.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 01, 2022 8:15 AM
Paul Sakuma

Twitter chief Elon Musk met with Apple’s Tim Cook on Wednesday after the Tesla CEO claimed the tech company was considering pulling the social media giant from its app store "but won't tell us why."

After thanking Cook for showing him the company's “beautiful HQ,” along with a quick video of the reflecting pool in Apple Park, Musk offered an update on how the meeting went. 

“Good conversation,” Musk tweeted. “Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

The meeting took place after Musk publicly questioned why Apple had “mostly stopped advertising” on the site, wondering if the company “hated free speech in America.”  

“What’s going on here [Tim Cook]?” Musk asked. 

Musk's suspicions were raised by Twitter users who shared their experiences with allegedly being censored by Apple. 

The development with Musk comes as Apple is also under fire for restricting AirDrop capabilities amid widespread protests in China. 

Tags: TWITTER APPLE ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If You Really Wanted to Destroy the U.S., Then... Victor Davis Hanson
The Case Against Everyone Else 2024 – Part 2 Kurt Schlichter
The Territory a Hollywood Actress Refuses to Cede to Conservatives Matt Vespa
According to Joe Biden, Americans Are All Just a Bunch of Idiots Sarah Arnold
It Looks Like Jim Banks Is Closer to His Next Big Move Rebecca Downs
Is Nancy Pelosi Stupid or Does She Just Know Her Supporters Are? Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
If You Really Wanted to Destroy the U.S., Then... Victor Davis Hanson