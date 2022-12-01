Here's What Happened to an Iranian Man Who Celebrated the National Team's World...
Former Rolling Stone Reporter Highlights One Story That's Crazier Than the 2020 Election
Sam Bankman-Fried in NYT Interview: 'I've Had a Bad Month'
Biden Administration Keeps Screwing Up Narrative on COVID Vaccine
Jim Jordan Plans to Haul Clapper and Brennan in for Testimony
Chris Cillizza Caught Up in CNN Layoffs
Students in Ohio District Avoid Using the School Bathroom Due to Transgender Policies,...
San Francisco Police Have a New Method to Neutralize Violent Criminals
This Florida Move Is the Largest Anti-ESG Divestment in History
Hours-Long Gun Battle Breaks Out in Mexican Border City After Cartel Leader's Arrest
No, SCOTUS Can't 'Derail Democracy' With North Carolina Redistricting Case
Let's Talk About the 'Respect for Marriage Act'
Father Says Baby 'Barely Survived' After Ingesting Fentanyl at San Francisco Playground
Planned Book Release Raises 2024 Speculation About Another Possible GOP Candidate
We Might Finally Get Some Answers on What Killed the Red Wave
Tipsheet
Premium

Here's What Happened to an Iranian Man Who Celebrated the National Team's World Cup Loss to the US

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 01, 2022 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

The World Cup has given Iranian players the opportunity to give global visibility to the widespread protests taking place in their country against the theocratic regime after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. 

Players refused to sing the national anthem, standing silently ahead of their opening game at the World Cup. That proverbial middle finger to the regime was joined by fans in the stadium who held up "woman freedom life" banners and loudly booed. And back home, Iranians celebrated the national team's loss to England, with some even driving around Tehran waving Union Jack flags. 

The regime won't tolerate such public dissent, however, and reportedly threatened the family members of those on the national team with imprisonment and torture. Following that development, the players sang the anthem ahead of their second game against Wales. 

Their every move was being watched at the games by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, but so were the actions of protesters at home.  

Mehran Samak, 27, who joined fellow Iranians in celebrating the national team's loss to the U.S. by honking his car horn, was fatally shot in the head by the IRGC, according to Iran Human Rights. 

Samak was a good friend of national team player Saeid Ezatolahi, who posted about his childhood friend on social media. 

"I wish we could always stay at the same age…. without any concerns, without hate, without jealousy, without fighting to put each other down…. There is much to say my childhood team mate but unfortunately people are drowning in ego and jealousy and becoming a mess that you can hardly even find people listening to these words or they don't exist at all…," he said on Instagram, according to CNN. "Definitely after another bitter night last night and with the news of your death, my heart is even more on fire."

Tags: IRAN FOREIGN POLICY WORLD CUP

Recommended

We Might Finally Get Some Answers on What Killed the Red Wave Spencer Brown
Former Rolling Stone Reporter Highlights One Story That's Crazier Than the 2020 Election Matt Vespa
Maine Dem Has Some Words for Biden After He Order 200 Lobsters for an Event at the WH Rebecca Downs
If You Really Wanted to Destroy the U.S., Then... Victor Davis Hanson
Chris Cillizza Caught Up in CNN Layoffs Spencer Brown
The Case Against Everyone Else 2024 – Part 2 Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Might Finally Get Some Answers on What Killed the Red Wave Spencer Brown