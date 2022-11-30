Is This the Latest Sign DeSantis Is Gearing Up for a 2024 Run?

Fresh off a landslide victory in his gubernatorial race against Democrat Charlie Crist, speculation is mounting over whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will throw his hat in the presidential ring for 2024. Each week it seems there’s a new poll showing hypothetical matchups between him and former President Trump, and reporters aren’t letting up asking him about his plans.

“People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff, I mean seriously,” he said recently when asked about 2024 yet again.

But his latest move isn’t doing anything to help put 2024 talk to rest.

The Republican governor will publish a memoir next year called “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” which will come out in February.

According to reports, the book, published by HarperCollins Publishers’ imprint Broadside, will detail DeSantis’s blue-collar upbringing as well as the time he served in the military and Congress, and touch on how he’s leaned into the culture wars, taking on Disney, Dr. Fauci, and more. He’ll also provide a glimpse into his family life and his wife’s battle with cancer.

“In The Courage to Be Free, Governor Ron DeSantis chronicles the most consequential decisions of his life and public service, including turning the Sunshine State into the promised land for millions of Americans. He has become one of America’s most closely watched officeholders, having delivered a historic, record-setting 2022 gubernatorial victory, winning by nearly 20 points and more than 1.5 million votes,” the publisher said.

The book is being seen as the latest signal DeSantis may be setting the stage for a presidential run, as potential candidates typically publish autobiographies ahead of campaign announcements.