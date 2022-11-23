NHL Gets Destroyed Over Woke Tweet

The NHL shut off its comments after social media users skewered the league for jumping on the woke bandwagon.

After celebrating the first tournament held in Middleton, Wisconsin, over the weekend for transgender and nonbinary players, the National Hockey League responded to a critic who clarified, "So, men playing on womans team? [sic]"

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real," NHL affirmed.

The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real. — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

Those statements were met with fierce backlash, prompting the NHL to limit who could respond.

No. A man wearing a dress is not a woman. A woman who cuts off her breasts is not a man. You can’t change your sex.



And living things don’t have a gender, they have a sex. https://t.co/YWHkn3e2DJ — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) November 23, 2022

Stop subsidizing this nonsense https://t.co/kK7HSQa312 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 23, 2022

<1% of people woke up wondering what hockey thought of transgenders.And yet major U.S. brands continue to virtue signal to a minuscule percent of the country on LGBTQ & race-related topics.



While the majority country finds these messages unnecessary and annoying grandstanding. https://t.co/aJ11LJJOVJ — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 23, 2022

The NHL got destroyed in the comments so they turned them off.🤣 https://t.co/PdjbyVvgKZ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 23, 2022

Totally! Would love to see a group of “trans men” play hockey against a team of men. Should be a nail-biter!! https://t.co/4DeSKPyEy9 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 23, 2022

Not hockey too.... Canada is definitely doomed :) https://t.co/5cRYTKlFn3 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) November 23, 2022

If trans women were women, they wouldn’t be trans women https://t.co/NbpL53LnOg — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 22, 2022

Amazing to watch sports leagues that rely on extraordinary performance by biological men (as well as the viewership of disproportionately male audiences) parrot the idiotic anti-biological garbage of the woke coterie https://t.co/BLd00rAB3x — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 22, 2022

Wrong.



Trans women are trans women. Trans men are trans men. Non-binary identity isn’t real, but biology is. https://t.co/uXumERsJOs — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 22, 2022