NHL Gets Destroyed Over Woke Tweet

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 23, 2022 8:00 AM

The NHL shut off its comments after social media users skewered the league for jumping on the woke bandwagon. 

After celebrating the first tournament held in Middleton, Wisconsin, over the weekend for transgender and nonbinary players, the National Hockey League responded to a critic who clarified, "So, men playing on womans team? [sic]"

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real," NHL affirmed. 

Those statements were met with fierce backlash, prompting the NHL to limit who could respond. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER GENDER WOKE

