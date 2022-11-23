CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Finding Out Colorado Springs Shooter Is Non-Binary
Arizona GOP Candidate for Attorney General, RNC Sue Over Election Debacle
Mike Pompeo Says Leader of the Teachers Union Is the 'Most Dangerous Person...
How One Team Gave Its Government the Proverbial Middle Finger at the World...
After Losing Bid for House Majority Whip, Here's What May Be Next for...
NHL Gets Destroyed Over Woke Tweet
Ice Cube Confirms He Missed Out on Multimillion-Dollar Acting Gig Over COVID Shot
Mass Shooting at Virginia Walmart Leaves at Least Six People, Gunman Dead
Here's What We've Learned About the Colorado Club Shooting Suspect
Washington 'Leaders' Are Destroying America
Hollywood’s 'She Said' Cinematic Mea Culpa Falls Flat
Defund the DOJ as Courts Fail to Rein It In
Toyota Would Be the Wiser to Stick With the Hybrid
Will Bipartisan Border Security Progress Come Out of Lame-Duck Congressional Session?
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Political Prosecution History is Dangerous
Tipsheet
Premium

How One Team Gave Its Government the Proverbial Middle Finger at the World Cup

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 23, 2022 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

The World Cup in Qatar has drawn a lot of media coverage completely unrelated to the games themselves. As Townhall previously reported, the government’s abysmal human rights record has overshadowed the games, particularly its treatment of migrant workers, women, journalists, and gay people. But the Iranian team is drawing attention for a different reason. 

Amid widespread protests against the theocratic regime that have gripped the country, Iran’s national soccer team stood silently as the national anthem was played prior to their match against England on Monday. In the stadium, some Iranian fans joined the protest, booing and singing the pre-revolutionary national anthem instead, while others would have brought the country’s pre-revolutionary flag in had they not been forced to surrender them. Some fans did manage to put a protest message on one giant flag, however, writing “Woman Life Freedom.”

Back home, soccer fans celebrated Iran’s loss to England, giving the proverbial middle finger to the regime. One man even drove around Tehran waving a Union Jack flag.

Elsewhere in the Iranian capital, thousands of people packed into residential high rises could be heard whistling and cheering as their team were routed, while another clip - blurred to protect the identity of those involved - showed protesters dancing in celebration following the defeat.

Such open disdain for Iran's footballing campaign comes as widespread protests continue to rock the nation following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody in September.

'The protest movement has overshadowed the football,' said Kamran, a linguistics professor who lives in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran. 'I want Iran to lose these games.'

Anusha, a 17-year-old whose Tehran high school has been rocked by protests, said the recent unrest had changed everything for her.

'A few months ago I would have said of course I want Iran to win against England and America,' she said. 'Now, it's strange. I really don't care.' (The Daily Mail)

According to human rights groups, approximately 15,000 Iranians have been arrested while hundreds have been killed amid the regime’s brutal crackdown on months of protests throughout the country.

Update: The captain of Iran’s national soccer team spoke out in support of the protests.

Tags: FOREIGN POLICY

Recommended

Here's What We've Learned About the Colorado Club Shooting Suspect Spencer Brown
Young Americans Voted to Ruin Their Lives Dennis Prager
NHL Gets Destroyed Over Woke Tweet Leah Barkoukis
Appalling: Here's the T-Shirt the US Men's Soccer Coach Wore at the World Cup Matt Vespa
House Democratic Leadership's Reaction to Members Being Kicked Off Committees Shows Dems in Disarray Rebecca Downs
After Losing Bid for House Majority Whip, Here's What May Be Next for Jim Banks Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's What We've Learned About the Colorado Club Shooting Suspect Spencer Brown