An Economy-Crushing Rail Strike Is Back on the Table Despite Biden's Victory Lap
CNN Hosts Stunned, Black Twitter 'Disturbed' That 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Didn't Know This...
Race Calls: Republicans' Narrow House Majority Has Expanded
Former Border Patrol Agent Indicted for Hiring Illegal Immigrants As Truck Drivers
Election Workers Discover Memory Card That Changes Outcome of Georgia Race
What Happens When You Go Up Against DeSantis and Lose? Ask Disney CEO...
Massachusetts Health Department Sued for Secretly Tracking People's Phones During Pandemic
Musk Responds As Only He Can to CBS' Virtue-Signaling Stunt
Biden Calls for Assault Weapons Ban After Nightclub Shooting
We Get a Third Chance
Censorship and History
COP-27 Financiers and Merchants Of Death
The Time For DeSantis Is Now
What Christianity Today Got Wrong About the Respect for Marriage Act
The Never Ending Trump Witch Hunt
Tipsheet
Premium

CNN Hosts Stunned, Black Twitter 'Disturbed' That 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Didn't Know This Clue

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 21, 2022 11:00 AM
Screenshot via CNN

While average Americans being questioned in man-on-the-street interviews can be shockingly ignorant, the same cannot be said about "Jeopardy!" contestants, let alone contestants who appear on the show's Tournament of Champions. These people are the cream of the crop, so one would assume they'd be up to speed on current political events. But not so—and their failure to answer what all of you could stunned CNN hosts and "disturbed black Twitter."

During a Nov. 9 episode of the tournament, contestants were given a clue in the "Three-Named People" category. 

You all would have been able to answer it in no time, but contestants Amy Schneider, Tyler Rhode, and Maureen O'Neil were clueless.  

"She's the first black woman on the Supreme Court and the first justice to have been a federal public defender," the clue said, referring to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. 

While CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins wasn't all that surprised after playing a clip from the show on the morning program, co-host Don Lemon was stunned. 

"These are smart people, though!" Lemon said. 

"She was just confirmed, it's been in the news!" added co-host Poppy Harlow. 

According to BET, "black Twitter" was "disturbed" by the contestants' ignorance, while The Root said, "for Black people, this is the ultimate form of disrespect." 

President Biden vowed to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court if the opportunity presented itself, which it did when former Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement from the bench. 

He reportedly made the promise in order to secure Rep. Jim Clyburn's endorsement ahead of the South Carolina primary. 

Tags: KETANJI BROWN JACKSON SUPREME COURT

Recommended

Election Workers Discover Memory Card That Changes Outcome of Georgia Race Leah Barkoukis
Race Calls: Republicans' Narrow House Majority Has Expanded Guy Benson
The Case For Ron DeSantis 2024 Kurt Schlichter
What Happens When You Go Up Against DeSantis and Lose? Ask Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Spencer Brown
Musk Responds As Only He Can to CBS' Virtue-Signaling Stunt Leah Barkoukis
“Climate Change” Is A Hoax Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Election Workers Discover Memory Card That Changes Outcome of Georgia Race Leah Barkoukis