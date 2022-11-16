NY Fed, Major Banks Begin Testing Digital Dollar
Biden Reportedly Gives Allies an Update About the Missile That Struck Poland
What Michelle Obama's 2016 Election Remarks Say About the Democrats
The GOP Has Two Years to Get Ready for the Fight
Drop-Box Dems Take Another Election
A Review of Defeating Big Government Socialism
This Is What Gratitude Does for Others, for God, and for You
Magic Cars
Trump Obsession Clouds Midterm Analysis
The FTX Dog That Didn't Bark
The January 6 Committee Travesty
Amended Respect for Marriage Act Still Threatens People of Faith
California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal
Student Loan Forgiveness Meets the Rule of Law
Chris Wallace Tenderly Feels the Pain of AOC
Tipsheet

Biden Reportedly Gives Allies an Update About the Missile That Struck Poland

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 16, 2022 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yuriy Sak is welcoming an investigation into the missile strike that hit Poland, killing two people, after President Biden reportedly told allies the missile was from a Ukrainian air defense system.

He also said earlier that the missile's trajectory meant it was "unlikely" to have come from Russia. 

"I don't want to say that until we completely investigate it, but it is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see," Biden said. 

“It is too early to give any definitive answers and it’s very dangerous to jump to any conclusions,” Sak said Wednesday morning.

“I would like to just stress once again that right now, the president of Poland has said that there are no conclusive evidence of what exactly has happened. [U.S. President] Joe Biden, when he was making his comment, he was also cautious because everybody understands that this is a very sensitive issue,” he continued. 

“Before any conclusions are made, an investigation must be done. So, that is where we stand,” he added. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initially told Poland the strike was “a rocket launched from the territory of the Russian Federation,” but Russia denied it, calling the blame a “deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.”

According to Reuters, "The Russian Defence Ministry said none of its missiles struck closer than 35 km (20 miles) from the Polish border, and that photos of the wreckage showed elements of a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile."

Sak stressed that the incident shouldn't take away from Ukraine's ongoing defense needs.  

“It is very important that we don’t shift the focus now and that we continue to discuss the options for further closing the Ukrainian sky, providing Ukraine with efficient air defense systems, because what needs to happen is that we need to all collectively make sure that such tragic incidents as yesterday do not happen again,” he said.

Tags: RUSSIA JOE BIDEN WAR UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Michelle Obama's 2016 Election Remarks Say About the Democrats Matt Vespa
Magic Cars John Stossel
Finally: The House Majority Has Been Called Matt Vespa
NBC News Must Reveal Their Source in the Paul Pelosi Debacle Larry O'Connor
Why Did Republicans Lose the Nevada Senate Race? Rebecca Downs
Liberal Media Melts Down Over Trump's 2024 Announcement Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Michelle Obama's 2016 Election Remarks Say About the Democrats Matt Vespa