Teachers’ Union Convention in NJ Features Drag Queens, Gun Control, and Racism

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 15, 2022 10:00 AM

The New Jersey Education Association, a labor union that represents some 200,000 educators in the state, wrapped up its annual convention on Nov. 10-11. But rather than focus on professional development, the organization is being called out for advancing its leftist agenda.

The convention, billed as an event “designed to help teachers and educational support professionals hone their skills and stay current in their subject areas and chosen fields,” featured controversial keynote speakers including gun control activist David Hogg and The New York Times’s Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the debunked 1619 Project.

But that’s not all—according to Substack page Chaos and Control, an NJ public school system watchdog, the NJEA also brought in drag queens. 

(Editor's Note: Language Warning in the video)

And Don’t Forget the Drag Queen Story hour, where the NJEA hired Drag Queens for child story time. The NJEA also had workshops that focused on Gender Identity, the theory that gender is a spectrum and everyone is a little bit male and a little bit female. Gender Expression, a component of gender identity is being pushed in the New Jersey state Standards for grades 3-5.

Drag Queens from Drag Queen Entertainment were hired to Read “I am Jazz” and other contraversary children’s books to teachers and kids at the NJEA convention last week in AC. Astalavista performs for adults as well as children. Watered down drag for kids is just as appropriate as watered down strippers.

Teachers, BOE members and all of New Jersey needs to be embarrassed at this WOKE union convention. (Chaos and Control)

According to the Sunlight Policy Center of New Jersey, the taxpayer-funded NJEA is "the most powerful political force in the state." 

