Teachers’ Union Convention in NJ Features Drag Queens, Gun Control, and Racism

"Its unfortunate but it takes political shaming to get things done" David Hogg at #NJEAConvention pic.twitter.com/1ynGkRX52W

"We have to understand that too often we send our kids to schools that don't respect them." Nikole Hannah _Jones speaks truth to power at #NJEAConvention pic.twitter.com/pVDJj5Anfc

But that’s not all—according to Substack page Chaos and Control, an NJ public school system watchdog, the NJEA also brought in drag queens.

The New Jersey Education Association which represents over 200k educators held a convention this weekend which featured drag queen events for kids. The NJEA receives millions in taxpayer funding. pic.twitter.com/kiI4BXe1F7

(Editor's Note: Language Warning in the video)

And Don’t Forget the Drag Queen Story hour, where the NJEA hired Drag Queens for child story time. The NJEA also had workshops that focused on Gender Identity, the theory that gender is a spectrum and everyone is a little bit male and a little bit female. Gender Expression, a component of gender identity is being pushed in the New Jersey state Standards for grades 3-5.

Drag Queens from Drag Queen Entertainment were hired to Read “I am Jazz” and other contraversary children’s books to teachers and kids at the NJEA convention last week in AC. Astalavista performs for adults as well as children. Watered down drag for kids is just as appropriate as watered down strippers.

Teachers, BOE members and all of New Jersey needs to be embarrassed at this WOKE union convention. (Chaos and Control)