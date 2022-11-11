Trouble Brewing for McConnell as Rubio Calls for Leadership Vote Delay
Chaos at the Border and DHS: Mayorkas Tells CBP Commissioner to Step Down...
Josh Hawley: 'Washington Republicanism Lost Big'
Is Elon Musk the Latest Target of Biden's Politicized DOJ?
Convicted Murderer on Parole Reportedly Tried to Kidnap Child in NYC
Election Red-Linings
The Democrats Clearly Haven't Gotten Their Wake-Up Call
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Back to the God Awful Spin When It Comes to...
Maricopa County Election Official: It's Normal for Vote Counting to Take Days
Senator-Elect J.D. Vance Says Democrat Tim Ryan Never Had a Chance
Be Wise, Mr. Trump, or Begone
Top Republican Endorses Trump Ahead of Expected Presidential Run Announcement
Ex-Trans Teen Announces Lawsuit Against Hospitals That Performed Permanent ‘Gender-Affirmi...
Musk Issues a Warning About the Future of Twitter
To Our Horror, There's Something About Joe Biden That's 100 Percent True
Tipsheet

DCCC Chair Has 'Harsh Words' for AOC After NY Losses. The Progressive Responds.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 11, 2022 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the first chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to lose his reelection bid in 40 years, explained why he believes New York Democrats struggled this election, despite his party faring better than expected nationwide.  

While Maloney blamed fears about crime, which he claimed were drummed up by right-wing media outlets, and “suburban backlash against Gov. Kathy Hochul,” he also threw shade at his colleague, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. 

I can also tell you that the governor really struggled in the suburbs, and it clearly had an effect on our races as well. I want to be clear: I’m not blaming the governor, it’s just a fact that she was able to make up the difference in the city, but that doesn’t help in suburban districts. […] 

New York is home to the fiercest outlet in the News Corporation fear machine. In fairness to the governor, she and the rest of us have to contend with the hysteria of The New York Post and of Fox News combined. But if you look at her own race, they clearly understood they had to answer the charges and began to do so late. […]

[Y]ou have these suburban voters who are experiencing those messages coming out of New York City outlets, which were heavily focused on crime. Suburban voters are always concerned about the state of New York City.

In this case, they were told very negative things, even though in suburban areas north of the city, we are blessed to have some of the safest cities anywhere and crime rates that are lower than just a few years ago. I’ll leave it to others to answer the why questions. I’m just telling you what showed up. (NYT)

Maloney was then asked about the debate happening over the New York Democratic Party, with progressive lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez blaming leadership for some of the problems. 

He didn’t hold back, claiming she was nowhere to be found when Democrats in the state needed her the most. 

The last time I ran into A.O.C., we were beating her endorsed candidate two to one in a primary, and I didn’t see her one minute of these midterms helping our House majority. So, I’m not sure what kind of advice she has, but I’m sure she’ll be generous with it.

But let’s be clear, she had almost nothing to do with what turned out to be an historic defense of our majority. Didn’t pay a dollar of dues. Didn’t do anything for our frontline candidates except give them money when they didn’t want it from her.

There are other voices who should be heard, especially when suburban voters have clearly rejected the ideas that she’s most associated with, from defunding the police on down. She’s an important voice in our politics. But when it comes to passing our agenda through the Congress, or standing our ground on the political battlefield, she was nowhere to be found. (NYT)

That didn't sit well with the progressive Democrat, or others. 


Tags: AOC 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Elon Musk the Latest Target of Biden's Politicized DOJ? Spencer Brown
To Our Horror, There's Something About Joe Biden That's 100 Percent True Matt Vespa
'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement Spencer Brown
Where Did It Go Wrong for Oz? Analysts Weigh in. Sarah Arnold
There Is No Soul Searching for Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Back to the God Awful Spin When It Comes to Midterm Results Messaging Rebecca Downs
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is Elon Musk the Latest Target of Biden's Politicized DOJ? Spencer Brown