DCCC Chair Has 'Harsh Words' for AOC After NY Losses. The Progressive Responds.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the first chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to lose his reelection bid in 40 years, explained why he believes New York Democrats struggled this election, despite his party faring better than expected nationwide.

While Maloney blamed fears about crime, which he claimed were drummed up by right-wing media outlets, and “suburban backlash against Gov. Kathy Hochul,” he also threw shade at his colleague, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

I can also tell you that the governor really struggled in the suburbs, and it clearly had an effect on our races as well. I want to be clear: I’m not blaming the governor, it’s just a fact that she was able to make up the difference in the city, but that doesn’t help in suburban districts. […] New York is home to the fiercest outlet in the News Corporation fear machine. In fairness to the governor, she and the rest of us have to contend with the hysteria of The New York Post and of Fox News combined. But if you look at her own race, they clearly understood they had to answer the charges and began to do so late. […] [Y]ou have these suburban voters who are experiencing those messages coming out of New York City outlets, which were heavily focused on crime. Suburban voters are always concerned about the state of New York City. In this case, they were told very negative things, even though in suburban areas north of the city, we are blessed to have some of the safest cities anywhere and crime rates that are lower than just a few years ago. I’ll leave it to others to answer the why questions. I’m just telling you what showed up. (NYT)

Maloney was then asked about the debate happening over the New York Democratic Party, with progressive lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez blaming leadership for some of the problems.

He didn’t hold back, claiming she was nowhere to be found when Democrats in the state needed her the most.

The last time I ran into A.O.C., we were beating her endorsed candidate two to one in a primary, and I didn’t see her one minute of these midterms helping our House majority. So, I’m not sure what kind of advice she has, but I’m sure she’ll be generous with it. But let’s be clear, she had almost nothing to do with what turned out to be an historic defense of our majority. Didn’t pay a dollar of dues. Didn’t do anything for our frontline candidates except give them money when they didn’t want it from her. There are other voices who should be heard, especially when suburban voters have clearly rejected the ideas that she’s most associated with, from defunding the police on down. She’s an important voice in our politics. But when it comes to passing our agenda through the Congress, or standing our ground on the political battlefield, she was nowhere to be found. (NYT)

That didn't sit well with the progressive Democrat, or others.

Sean Patrick Maloney and AOC are VERY publicly feuding 👀 pic.twitter.com/C88fk5VP2H — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 11, 2022

What I love about his claim that we gave frontline members “donations they didn’t want”:



a) the VAST majority were good w/ early financial support to position themselves early



b) for the few who didn’t want our help + got it, where do you think we got the $ info to give? DCCC! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2022

Lastly, many moderate dems + leaders made it very clear that our help was not welcome nor wanted. Despite our many, many offers. Yet found ways to try to help from afar. So for them to blame us for respecting their approach in their districts is laughable.



Take some ownership. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 11, 2022

Sean Patrick Maloney blames @AOC for not helping to keep the House. First of all, that was literally YOUR job as head of DCCC. Second, you literally tried to steal another Democrat's seat (and failed). Corporate Democrats love to blame progressives for their own failures! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 11, 2022

Actually, @AOC was highly engaged as an endorser, strategist and campaigner. Rep. Maloney would know that if he had been as involved as he should have been with Democratic campaigns around the country. https://t.co/TYH6HKj4MX — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 11, 2022



