A Short Rant About Excruciating, Drawn-Out Vote Counting
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Is Heading Back to Congress
Progressive Group Forges Ahead with 'Don't Run Joe' Campaign
Leftists Erupt After Trans Influencer Is Arrested and Held in Men’s Facility
Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections
GOP Picks Up House Seat in New Jersey District That Voted for Biden...
Elise Stefanik Makes Important Announcement About GOP Leadership
What Brian Kemp Has Achieved
Inflation Continues to Rage As Food and Fuel Prices Spike Again
This Is What MSNBC Seriously Floated for John Fetterman to Run for Next?
Arizona Election Officials Provide an Update on the Dozens of Broken Ballot Tabulators
NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer Has a Message for the 'Naysayers' on How GOP...
Pennsylvanians Elected a Dead Man to the State Legislature
Is America a Christian Nation?
We ‘Lost’ Because the Country Is Continuing Its Leftward Drift
Tipsheet

Tucker Thinks He Knows Why the Midterms Went So Wrong for Republicans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 10, 2022 9:30 AM
Photo via Gage Skidmore

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson gave his theory on Wednesday for why Republicans had such a disappointing midterm election despite a favorable landscape.

While plenty have made the case that candidate quality issues, suburban women, abortion, or former President Trump were to blame, Carlson suggested something else entirely.

 “[T]he mechanics of an election. They matter. In fact, they matter sometimes more than any individual running in the election. The way people vote makes a big difference to the outcome..."

He noted the Pennsylvania Senate race was a perfect example.

Two and a half years ago, the last administration, its Republican allies in Congress, watched passively, seemingly in glassy eyed sedation as the Democratic Party used the pretext of COVID to rewrite election laws around the country in order to get its own candidates into office. They didn't do it by accident. They knew what they were doing. Last night those laws, many of which are still on the books, paid off generously. John Fetterman bombed in his one public debate. You saw it. He humiliated himself. He made a mockery of the election, but it didn't matter by that point.

Thanks to early voting, Fetterman's margin was already in the bank. Nearly 70% of Democrats had voted early in the Pennsylvania races. Only 20% of Republicans did. It's over, but it doesn't need to be repeated. These are fixable problems. You can get your message out. You can force the other side if you try hard enough to agree on fair election rules, but you can't do any of that unless you acknowledge these problems exist.

But he also argued "access to channels of communication" played a role as well.

“Why does that matter? Well, because you can say whatever you want, but if no one hears you, you're not really speaking and that's the case for Republicans so often, as if Republicans can communicate their message unencumbered on a single cable television channel and a handful of relatively low traffic websites. That's it,” Carlson continued. 

“The rest of the American media amounts to a gigantic filter designed to distort what Republicans are saying,” the host added. “It's a campaign apparatus and only the Democrats have it. Now you can whine about that ("The media are liberal!"), but it's not about liberal or conservative. It's about winning elections and Democrats can win because they have that. If Republicans want to win elections, too, they might spend some money to fix that, to achieve parity.”


Tags: TUCKER CARLSON 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections Katie Pavlich
Elise Stefanik Makes Important Announcement About GOP Leadership Spencer Brown
That Could Have Gone Better Kurt Schlichter
Leftists Erupt After Trans Influencer Is Arrested and Held in Men’s Facility Madeline Leesman
GOP Leaders Are Ignoring the Midterm Reality Spencer Brown
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kari Lake Blasts 'Imbeciles' Running Arizona Elections Katie Pavlich