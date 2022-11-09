Democrat Rep. Susan Wild Declares Victory in PA-07

The fight over Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District was closely watched throughout the election cycle as one of the most competitive House races, with incumbent Democrat Rep. Susan Wild and GOP challenger Lisa Scheller in a statistical tie by the end.

Scheller, a business owner, made economic issues the focal point of her campaign, but in the end it wasn’t enough to defeat Wild, who won the race by a slim margin.

“Thank you #PA07, I am honored to have earned another term representing us in Washington,” she said on Twitter. “This seat belongs to the people of our community & so does this victory. Together we will build a future worthy of the promise of our commonwealth, and our country. Thank you all, so much.”

Thank you #PA07, I am honored to have earned another term representing us in Washington. This seat belongs to the people of our community & so does this victory. Together we will build a future worthy of the promise of our commonwealth, and our country. Thank you all, so much. — Susan Wild (@wildforcongress) November 9, 2022

This will be Wild’s third term in Congress.

In a statement, she vowed to work across party lines to help her constituents.

“Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district is a truly special place and the only place I have ever called home,” Wild said. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your representative, and even more of an honor to earn your trust to continue that service.

“I know the grit, determination, and strength of this community. I have carried it with me into the halls of Congress," she added. "I will work with anyone, in either party, to improve the lives of working and middle-class people in our community.”

In a video message, Scheller said she's trailing by approximately 4,500 votes and that while the race has not been called and there are still votes to be counted, she believes "it's going to be very challenging to win enough of the outstanding ballots to make up the deficit."