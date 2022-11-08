Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Flashback: The One Word 'Woke Whitmer' Refused to Say

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 08, 2022 7:30 AM
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

A 2021 video of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referring to women as "people with a period" made the rounds again on Monday, bringing the debate over transgender rights to the forefront. 

"A bipartisan tax cut will help reduce the economic burden of the cost of menstrual products, especially for lower-income Michiganders," Whitmer says in a TikTok video after signing legislation repealing the "tampon tax." "Saving people with a period from paying taxes on up to $4,800 in spending over the course of their lifetime."

Whitmer’s GOP challenger Tudor Dixon was among those who blasted the governor. 

“The word she refuses to say is ‘women,’” Dixon commented. “Gretchen Whitmer continues to devalue the existence and reality of women by referring to us as ‘people with periods.’” 

Whitmer and Dixon are in a tight race, where unlike in the rest of the country, abortion has remained a top issue as voters will also be deciding on a ballot measure that would codify abortion rights in the state's constitution. 

According to the RealClearPolitics average, the closely watched race is ranked as a toss-up. 

Tags: WOMEN MICHIGAN GRETCHEN WHITMER 2022 ELECTIONS TUDOR DIXON

