Attorney General Places Government Lawyer on Leave Over Mistaken Deportation Case

Attorney General Pam Bondi placed a government immigration attorney on leave for failing to adequately defend the Justice Department’s mistaken deportation of an illegal immigrant to El Salvador.

The story of Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been prevalent in the news amid President Donald Trump’s effort to deport dangerous illegal immigrants.

The Justice Department placed Erez Reuveni on administrative leave after he expressed frustration in court with not being able to answer the judge’s question about the deportation case, according to CNN.

Erez Reuveni argued on behalf of the Justice Department during Friday’s hearing in the Abrego Garcia case.



Reuveni has reportedly been placed on leave.



“At my direction, every Department of Justice attorney is required to zealously advocate on behalf of the United States. Any attorney who fails to abide by this direction will face consequences,” Bondi told CNN in a statement.

Bondi also placed August Flentje, Reuveni’s supervisor, on leave for failing to instruct his subordinate properly.

The Trump administration admitted in a court filing that Abrego Garcia, who a judge had shielded from deportation back to El Salvador in 2019, had been deported “because of an administrative error.”

“On March 15, although ICE was aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was removed to El Salvador because of an administrative error,” the filing said.

A federal judge has now twice demanded that the Trump administration return Abrego Garcia back to the United States, The Associated Press reported.

The order from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis reaffirms a ruling she gave days earlier, shooting down arguments that the government can’t facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia because he is no longer in U.S. custody. “As defendants acknowledge, they had no legal authority to arrest him, no justification to detain him, and no grounds to send him to El Salvador — let alone deliver him into one of the most dangerous prisons in the Western Hemisphere,” Xinis wrote. “Having confessed grievous error, the defendants now argue that this Court lacks the power to hear this case, and they lack the power to order Abrego Garcia’s return.” The Justice Department has asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to pause Xinis’ ruling.

Abrego Garcia had been arrested in Maryland last month. Federal agents erroneously told him his immigration status had changed.

The deportee had been detained in 2019 after coming to the United States illegally in 2012 as a 16-year-old. Authorities claimed he was a member of the MS-13 street gang. But they relied on scant evidence, including the word of a confidential informant and the clothing Abrego Garcia wore. He had a clean criminal record. He is currently being confined in a maximum security counterterrorism facility in El Salvador.