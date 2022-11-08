Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Tulsi Gabbard Has a Warning for Michiganders About Prop 3

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 08, 2022 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard came out against Michigan’s Proposition 3, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. 

“I want to urge Michigan residents and voters to protect women, to protect parental rights, and protect our kids by voting against Proposal 3,” said Gabbard, who is in favor of abortion rights but nevertheless argues Prop 3 goes too far. 

“This change to the state constitution will have devastating impacts," she said. 

“It includes legal loopholes that allow late-term and partial-birth abortions, which essentially is really infanticide,” she continued. “It also overturns a law that requires parents to know if their child is pursuing an abortion or gender-hormone therapies.”


In addition to economic issues, abortion has remained a top concern for voters throughout the campaign since Prop 3 will also be on the ballot. 

“It’s unfortunate that we’re not being honest about what Proposal 3 is,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said of the measure. “We know that Proposal 3 does remove parental consent. It also makes it so that you don’t have to be a doctor to perform an abortion, but it does align with her agenda. Her past — she’s voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion, and Proposal 3 allows abortion up to the moment of birth for any reason, including sex selection.”

If codified, Dixon has argued it would be “the most radical abortion law in the entire country.”

