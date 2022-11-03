Elon Musk Has the Perfect Response to AOC's Complaint About Paying for Blue...
NBC Warns About One Segment of Population That Will Be 'Disproportionally' Affected by...
MSNBC Host's Reasoning for GOP Momentum Is Laughable
Oh, So That's Who Broke Into Katie Hobbs' Campaign Office
MSNBC Is A Clear and Present Danger
America, Brace for a Red Wave on Tuesday. It’s Real.
What the Election in Brazil Can Teach America
Is It a Sin Not to Vote?
Democrats Are Laying the Groundwork Blaming Republicans for Midterm Losses
Joy Reid Goes Even Deeper Down the Crazy Hole
The Boundless Future of High-Tech Masks
They Knew They Were Wrong; We Warned Them
Inconvenient Facts
Putin Declares War on The Starving
Outlaw Mutilation
Tipsheet

NBC Warns About One Segment of Population That Will Be 'Disproportionally' Affected by Voter ID Laws

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 03, 2022 7:00 AM

The left has traditionally pushed back on voter ID laws claiming the requirement disenfranchises racial minorities, but with just days until the midterm elections, NBC News is warning about another segment of the population it claims will be disproportionally impacted from such laws on Election Day: transgender people.

Detailing the experiences of a handful of transgender persons during previous elections, NBC News details the fear these individuals feel having to “out” themselves and therefore potentially becoming subject to harassment and violence.

Jace Wilder, the education manager at the Tennessee Equality Project, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group, said he has received emails about trans people “that are scared to even attempt to go vote because of how vicious it has become here.” 

He said some trans people want to use their right to vote, but not if “it’s going to actually put a target on you before you even get to walk in the door with whoever’s behind you making a judgment about you — maybe making comments potentially ending with more violence.”

Wilder said that when he voted in the 2020 election in Nashville, a poll worker stared at his ID for about five minutes in silence before Wilder felt compelled to out himself as trans and explain the discrepancies. He said he’s afraid that this year trans people are more likely to simply be turned away entirely, “because it’s become acceptable to consider trans people as fraudulent at this point.” (NBC News)

A large majority of Americans, 80 percent, support photo ID laws. Thirty-five states will require some form of identification for the midterm elections, while eight states will only accept a government-issued photo ID.

Fox News's Tucker Carlson mocked NBC over the report. 


Tags: VOTER ID TRANSGENDER NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Broke Into Katie Hobbs' Campaign Office Katie Pavlich
Outlaw Mutilation Kurt Schlichter
MSNBC Host's Reasoning for GOP Momentum Is Laughable Matt Vespa
Photo of Biden's Hand Is Raising Questions Leah Barkoukis
Joy Reid Goes Even Deeper Down the Crazy Hole Derek Hunter
Warning! Crime Deniers on the Ballot in All 50 States! Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Who Broke Into Katie Hobbs' Campaign Office Katie Pavlich