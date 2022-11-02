Photo of Biden's Hand Is Raising Questions

President Biden made a series of embarrassing blunders during campaign events in Florida on Tuesday that even The New York Times is writing about.

Biden's decline was so obvious today that even the NYT admitted it. pic.twitter.com/KN4nIViWhb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 2, 2022

In his speech today, Biden:



- Said Debbie Wasserman Schultz worked in the senate

- Forgot what FEMA stands for

- Forgot the name of Hurricane Ian

- Said "the war in Iraq" is to blame for inflation

- Claimed he met the man who discovered insulin

- Busted out the southern accent pic.twitter.com/gvq4uPj8Bp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2022

BIDEN: The reason I accidentally said "the war in Iraq" is to blame for inflation is because "that's where my son died." pic.twitter.com/1UanbSgX4B — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2022

But that's not the only part of the events with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist that has people talking.

A photo taken by AP photographer Evan Vucci of the president’s hand is raising new questions about Biden’s health.

Those are IV scars. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 2, 2022

What are they injecting into his hand? https://t.co/EmlLHYPXm2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2022

Not making a diagnosis here, but those marks on Mr. Biden's hand do resemble the residua of punctures. Usually blood draws are done from the antecubital (inside of elbow) vein. Intravenous lines are often inserted in the hands.



Anything we need to know? https://t.co/ENI0lX9Nwv — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) November 2, 2022

Images from an Oct. 27 event with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appear to show the larger scar but not the smaller one.

The next era of American manufacturing is going to be right here in New York.



Welcome back to New York, @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/KIQnSlPS9l — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 27, 2022

Whether the White House will address questions about Biden's hand remains to seen.