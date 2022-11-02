Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'
Tipsheet

Photo of Biden's Hand Is Raising Questions

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 02, 2022 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden made a series of embarrassing blunders during campaign events in Florida on Tuesday that even The New York Times is writing about. 

But that's not the only part of the events with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist that has people talking. 

A photo taken by AP photographer Evan Vucci of the president’s hand is raising new questions about Biden’s health.

Images from an Oct. 27 event with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appear to show the larger scar but not the smaller one.

Whether the White House will address questions about Biden's hand remains to seen. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN HEALTH

