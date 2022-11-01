Federal Judge Jails True the Vote Leaders After Contempt Ruling
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Made One of His Most Embarrassing Remarks Yet About Beau's Death

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 01, 2022 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A week before the November midterm elections, where his party is expected to lose the House and potentially even the Senate at the hands of a red wave, President Joe Biden on Tuesday campaigned in Florida. As was covered earlier, Democrats are in a particularly sorry state there, considering that the early voting numbers are not where they need to be.  The president is often prone to discussing the death of his son, Beau, especially when it comes to claiming he died in Iraq. In reality, Beau, who did serve, died from brain cancer in 2015. These remarks were even worse, though, considering Biden didn't even mean to bring up Iraq. 

The president was discussing inflation, which is at its record high levels in four decades, and is seen as a key issue for voters. It's also worth noting that multiple polls show Republicans have an edge in handling the economy, which, combined with Biden's approval ratings on the inflation issue, does not bode well for next week's elections.

"Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of the War in Iraq," Biden claimed, before going on to correct himself and say he meant "the War in Ukraine." As even NPR acknowledged, inflation was a problem even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Later in his remarks, Biden mentioned Beau, claiming "I think of Iraq because that's where my son died."

Biden, as other top Democrats in his administration and in leadership have done, also tried to assure Americans that "inflation is a worldwide problem right now," as if that's supposed to make voters feel any better. 

That was not the only bizarre gaffe coming from Biden, far from it.

"Beau Biden" was trending over Twitter on Tuesday as a result of Biden's remarks. 

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has been the one candidates want to be seen with. Obama on Tuesday will be campaigning in Nevada with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak, both particularly vulnerable incumbents there. 

