Whitmer May Soon Regret Who She Decided to Campaign With Days Before the Election

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 31, 2022 8:00 AM
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Days after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer falsely claimed to have only kept kids out of school for “three months,” the Democrat raised eyebrows for holding a campaign event with America Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Weingarten, who fought to keep schools closed, argued Whitmer was a “problem solver.”

“These elections come down to whose side we’re on,” Weingarten said. “And I want you to think of problem solvers versus problem makers. Who’s tackling the issues that keep families up at night? Who’s investing in schools? Who’s protecting democracy?” 

She then went on to knock Whitmer’s GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon, saying “the only thing you know about her” is that “she’s besties with [former Education Secretary Betsy] DeVos.”

As the New York Post reminds, it was Weingarten who “opposed Secretary DeVos’ early drive to reopen the nation’s public schools for full-time, in-person learning as soon as it became clear that it was perfectly safe.”

Conservatives were surprised they were "running on their record of lockdowns and historic learning loss."

During the debate, Dixon immediately jumped on Whitmer's claim that schools were only closed for three months. 

“I'm pretty sure I just heard an audible gasp around town when Gretchen Whitmer said that kids were out of school for three months,” Dixon said in response. "Perhaps she wasn't paying attention to what was actually happening. We even had schools that were closed this year. Maybe she thinks she can convince you that schools were only closed for three months, but you know better because your students are the ones that are desperately behind." 

Dixon's campaign went on to make an ad out of Whitmer's claim and released a detailed timeline showing Whitmer's decisions during the pandemic regarding school closings.


