Whitmer May Soon Regret Who She Decided to Campaign With Days Before the Election

Days after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer falsely claimed to have only kept kids out of school for “three months,” the Democrat raised eyebrows for holding a campaign event with America Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Weingarten, who fought to keep schools closed, argued Whitmer was a “problem solver.”

“These elections come down to whose side we’re on,” Weingarten said. “And I want you to think of problem solvers versus problem makers. Who’s tackling the issues that keep families up at night? Who’s investing in schools? Who’s protecting democracy?”

She then went on to knock Whitmer’s GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon, saying “the only thing you know about her” is that “she’s besties with [former Education Secretary Betsy] DeVos.”

As the New York Post reminds, it was Weingarten who “opposed Secretary DeVos’ early drive to reopen the nation’s public schools for full-time, in-person learning as soon as it became clear that it was perfectly safe.”

.@rweingarten: On the other side, who’s stirring up fear, banning books, rolling back rights, and gouging consumers at the pump while they make massive profits. Big Oil is giving to Republican lawmakers who allow them to keep price gouging. #AFTvotes — AFT (@AFTunion) October 29, 2022

.@rweingarten: This race is too close. And this is where you all come in. I see the determination in this crowd to have the life you deserve, that our communities deserve. So Michigan, will you vote? Will you get out the vote? Yes we can. #AFTvotes pic.twitter.com/JDtFL4Qe9B — AFT (@AFTunion) October 29, 2022

Conservatives were surprised they were "running on their record of lockdowns and historic learning loss."

Imagine how gigantic the teachers union campaign contributions have to be for these Dems to share a stage with the grim reaper of school closures.



An entire generation of kids is suffering through learning loss and mental health challenges in part due to @rweingarten. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 30, 2022

So the lady who worked with the CDC to keep schools closed is claiming that republicans are the problem makers? Did she miss all the news over the past few weeks chastising those who shut down schools? I mean test scores so low that it negated 20 years of gains. Solid move https://t.co/dzZl8ry2lo — Kurt Michaelis (@kurtmichaelis) October 30, 2022

Smart move, @GovWhitmer. We all saw how well aligning with @rweingarten did for Governor McAuliffe in Virginia last year. 😃👍 https://t.co/auSw4BEzJ4 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 30, 2022

During the debate, Dixon immediately jumped on Whitmer's claim that schools were only closed for three months.

“I'm pretty sure I just heard an audible gasp around town when Gretchen Whitmer said that kids were out of school for three months,” Dixon said in response. "Perhaps she wasn't paying attention to what was actually happening. We even had schools that were closed this year. Maybe she thinks she can convince you that schools were only closed for three months, but you know better because your students are the ones that are desperately behind."

Dixon's campaign went on to make an ad out of Whitmer's claim and released a detailed timeline showing Whitmer's decisions during the pandemic regarding school closings.

Every parent knows their children were out of school longer than 3 months. Gretchen Whitmer lied to us. Again.



No one is falling for Gretchen’s attempts at stretchin’ the truth. pic.twitter.com/gsIqPARu8c — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 27, 2022



