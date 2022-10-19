Will Schoolchildren Be Required to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine? CDC Vote Will Be Telling.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will vote Wednesday on whether to add the COVID-19 vaccines to the Vaccines for Children program.

The federal Vaccine for Children program offers financial assistance to families or guardians who may not be able to afford vaccines for their children.

"The agenda will include discussions on influenza vaccines, pneumococcal vaccine, meningococcal vaccines, respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, dengue vaccines, adult immunization schedule, child/adolescent immunization schedule, COVID-19 vaccines and Chikungunya vaccine," the draft agenda states. "Recommendation votes on pneumococcal, adult immunization schedule, child/adolescent immunization schedule and COVID-19 vaccines are scheduled. A Vaccines for Children (VFC) vote on COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled."

Concern has been raised that the advisers will consider adding the COVID-19 jab to the childhood vaccination schedule, since "experts say that vaccines that are recommended for the Vaccines For Children program must be part of the schedules," reports the Epoch Times.

The CDC is about to add the Covid vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule, which would make the vax mandatory for kids to attend school. pic.twitter.com/Ga0EJZIVbI — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 19, 2022

To be clear, the meeting agenda says they will discuss Covid vaccines in kids and vote on an updated immunization schedule, which could potentially include the Covid vaccine.



This schedule often gets incorporated into public school vaccine requirements but varies by state. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) October 18, 2022

Everyone knows the reason White House is skipping VRBAC, but going to ACIP is because VRBAC has more people who will push back on their deranged policies.



In normal times, @nytimes would cover this

If Trump did it, there would be 10 op eds on how he doesn't value institutions — Vinay Prasad MD MPH (@VPrasadMDMPH) October 19, 2022

The CDC will take public comment until Oct. 20.

2. Email and Call the ACIP members. Although they have official contact information that is meant to be public, I can’t post them here because of Twitter ToS. But you can get info from Children’s Health Defense. — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) October 18, 2022

The vaccines currently being recommended for young children are operating under emergency use authorizations, while the FDA has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and older and Moderna's for those 18 and older.