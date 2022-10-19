Tipsheet

Will Schoolchildren Be Required to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine? CDC Vote Will Be Telling.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 19, 2022 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Ted Jackson

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will vote Wednesday on whether to add the COVID-19 vaccines to the Vaccines for Children program.

The federal Vaccine for Children program offers financial assistance to families or guardians who may not be able to afford vaccines for their children.

"The agenda will include discussions on influenza vaccines, pneumococcal vaccine, meningococcal vaccines, respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, dengue vaccines, adult immunization schedule, child/adolescent immunization schedule, COVID-19 vaccines and Chikungunya vaccine," the draft agenda states. "Recommendation votes on pneumococcal, adult immunization schedule, child/adolescent immunization schedule and COVID-19 vaccines are scheduled. A Vaccines for Children (VFC) vote on COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled."

Concern has been raised that the advisers will consider adding the COVID-19 jab to the childhood vaccination schedule, since "experts say that vaccines that are recommended for the Vaccines For Children program must be part of the schedules," reports the Epoch Times. 

The CDC will take public comment until Oct. 20. 

The vaccines currently being recommended for young children are operating under emergency use authorizations, while the FDA has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and older and Moderna's for those 18 and older. 

