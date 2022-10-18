Tipsheet

'Total Bullsh*t': Former Acting DHS Secretary Rips Mayorkas' Latest Excuse for Illegal Immigration

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 18, 2022 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared to blame Republicans for worsening the immigration crisis at the border, turning a blind eye to the Biden administration's role in the problem. 

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News editorial board, Mayorkas was first asked to respond to calls for his “impeachment” by Republican senators. 

In a letter sent to the DHS chief earlier this month, Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham said, “your failure to faithfully enforce this nation’s immigration laws and willful blindness to the very real humanitarian crisis at our southern border amounts to a gross dereliction of duty and a violation of your oath of office.”

Mayorkas acknowledged to the editorial board that he has “a lot of work to do, and I intend to continue to do it.” He then shifted blame to Republicans. 

“The political cry that the border is open is music to the smugglers’ ears, because they take that political rhetoric and they market it," he added. 

Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf called that response "total bullsh*t," noting that the border is open due to the Biden administration's "intentional and irrational policies." 



