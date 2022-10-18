'Total Bullsh*t': Former Acting DHS Secretary Rips Mayorkas' Latest Excuse for Illegal Immigration

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared to blame Republicans for worsening the immigration crisis at the border, turning a blind eye to the Biden administration's role in the problem.

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News editorial board, Mayorkas was first asked to respond to calls for his “impeachment” by Republican senators.

In a letter sent to the DHS chief earlier this month, Sens. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham said, “your failure to faithfully enforce this nation’s immigration laws and willful blindness to the very real humanitarian crisis at our southern border amounts to a gross dereliction of duty and a violation of your oath of office.”

Mayorkas acknowledged to the editorial board that he has “a lot of work to do, and I intend to continue to do it.” He then shifted blame to Republicans.

“The political cry that the border is open is music to the smugglers’ ears, because they take that political rhetoric and they market it," he added.

Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf called that response "total bullsh*t," noting that the border is open due to the Biden administration's "intentional and irrational policies."

This is total bullshit! Sec Mayorkas has lost complete touch with reality. The border is open because of intentional and irrational policies of this admin. What a joke. https://t.co/u28MdXRPix — Chad Wolf (@ChadFWolf) October 15, 2022

wow the shamelessness https://t.co/Liv4I42zij — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2022





If Mayorkas doesn’t like that tune, he can change it by closing the border.



He’s blaming his failures on those who are pointing out his failures. https://t.co/HmBv4hu3xc — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 15, 2022



