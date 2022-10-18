Pressed to Find Common Ground With Biden, Herschel Walker Has the Perfect Response

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had the perfect response when pressed to find one area of agreement with President Biden.

"Let me ask you this question, because if you are elected to the U.S. Senate, you are going to have to work with President Biden and Democrats in order to get anything done. So let me ask you: Can you name one thing that President Biden has done that you support?" NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Walker in an interview that aired Monday.

After a long pause, Walker knew where the two found common ground: “He eat a lotta ice cream.”

Herschel Walker is asked to name one thing that Joe Biden’s done he supports. After a long pause Herschel says he eats a lot of ice cream. Amazing. On the flip side, Warnock is a 100% rubber stamp for Biden. Easy choice for Georgian’s here: pic.twitter.com/trT2IoAX07 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 17, 2022

While he never named any specific policy he agreed with Biden on, Walker affirmed his commitment to working across the aisle to help the people of Georgia.

“Since he got into office, everything has gone down the drain,” the Republican said.

Welker kept pressing, however, and he finally said he agreed with Biden’s commitment on the day he took office, but it’s one that the president has not upheld.

"I agree with one thing, but he didn't do it," Walker said. "When he said he'll be a unifier, we saw that he wasn't, he called the opposite side names. So that's what I'm saying. It’s hard for me to think about [what] he’s done."

Meanwhile, when Walker's opponent, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, was asked to explain why Georgia voters should give him another chance with inflation soaring on their watch, all he could come up with is to claim the U.S. is still "in the throes of a pandemic."