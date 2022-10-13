Tipsheet

Michael Bennet Brags to Donors About Being More Progressive Than Sanders

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 14, 2022 8:39 AM
Jacquelyn Martin

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet wants to appeal to centrist voters in Colorado, but behind the scenes he’s telling donors how progressive he really is.

 

"When I say I have a progressive track record, I mean it, I’m more progressive than Bernie Sanders," Bennet said at a fundraiser this month. "In terms of our, you know, our tax code because of the profound income inequality in our country."

Adding to his progressive credentials, those remarks were made at an event that featured a Jewish drag queen, Laura Menorah, reports The Washington Free Beacon. 

Meanwhile, Bennet's Republican opponent, businessman Joe O'Dea, has been hammering the Democrat on inflation, immigration, crime, and the drug problem, hoping to narrow his lead. 

Tags: COLORADO MICHAEL BENNET

