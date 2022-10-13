Michael Bennet Brags to Donors About Being More Progressive Than Sanders

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet wants to appeal to centrist voters in Colorado, but behind the scenes he’s telling donors how progressive he really is.
"When I say I have a progressive track record, I mean it, I’m more progressive than Bernie Sanders," Bennet said at a fundraiser this month. "In terms of our, you know, our tax code because of the profound income inequality in our country."
WATCH: Backbencher Michael Bennet says he's “more progressive than Bernie Sanders.”pic.twitter.com/KO1p8NBgWs— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022
Adding to his progressive credentials, those remarks were made at an event that featured a Jewish drag queen, Laura Menorah, reports The Washington Free Beacon.
Here is Colorado’s Democrat senator Michael Bennett with a Jewish drag queen named Laura Menorah— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 13, 2022
At this fundraiser hosted by Menorah, Bennett bragged about being to the left of Bernie Sanders. Good for you pal!
Story from @SaysSimonson: https://t.co/2hAZg74Tf5 pic.twitter.com/odKEAKIg2H
Meanwhile, Bennet's Republican opponent, businessman Joe O'Dea, has been hammering the Democrat on inflation, immigration, crime, and the drug problem, hoping to narrow his lead.
Michael Bennet was the deciding vote for the $1.9 trillion package that, more than anything else, caused this inflationary spiral.— Joe O'Dea (@ODeaForColorado) October 13, 2022
If Michael Bennet had shown some guts, any guts, even just this once, America wouldn’t be in this economic mess. https://t.co/m1ErXEJJJf
