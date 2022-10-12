Here's How Biden Responded When Asked About Hunter Possibly Facing Criminal Charges

President Biden on Tuesday defended his son, Hunter, who could face charges for tax fraud and falsifying paperwork for a gun purchase.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, the president praised the fact that Hunter has turned his life around.

“I’m proud of my son," the president said. "This is a kid who got, not a kid — he’s a grown man. He got hooked on — like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life."

Tapper pushed Biden, however, to specifically address a recent report claiming the FBI has enough evidence to charge Hunter.

“He is — I’m confident that he is — what he says and does are consistent with what happens. And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him,” Biden responded.

"He came along and said, by the way, this thing about a gun — I didn’t know anything about it," he continued. "But turns out that when he made [an] application to purchase a gun, what happened was he say – I guess you get asked, I don’t guess, you get asked a question, are you on drugs or do you use drugs? He said no. And he wrote about saying no in his book."

CNN’s TAPPER: "Prosecutors […] have enough to charge your son Hunter for tax crimes and false statements about a gun purchase…”



BIDEN: “When he made an application to purchase a gun, […] You get asked the question, ‘Are you on drugs?’ He said ‘no.’”pic.twitter.com/gBgSPDheDj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 12, 2022

"I have great confidence in my son, I love him, he’s on the straight and narrow and he has been for a couple years now, and I’m just so proud of him," Biden added.