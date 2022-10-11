The Biden Administration Has Some Bad News for Transgender Women

In the event of a military draft under the Biden administration, transgender women have to register for the Select Service.

“[A]ll male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Select Service,” the Select Service website states, reports American Military News, adding that that includes those “who are born male and have changed their gender to female.”

Transgender men (biological women) do not have to register.

While the policy was in place prior to the current administration, the White House has expressed its desire to see all citizens, male and female, subject to a draft.

“The administration supports section 513 and the registration requirement for all citizens, which further ensures a military selective system that is fair and just,” the Biden administration said last year as lawmakers were considering whether to include a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act that would require women to register for the military draft as well. That proposal was ultimately dropped.

The issue of whether transgender women are included in the draft surfaced after the Select Service issued a recent reminder about military-age men registering: "Parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS."

Parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS. Learn more about who needs to register at https://t.co/GYbRK99c09. pic.twitter.com/tzW6uKkyl5 — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) October 7, 2022

That message prompted some to come up with a quick solution:

My son's are suddenly my daughters — Ev, the Elected Arminian & Expertoligist (@Ev_deGallery) October 10, 2022

Others pointed out how it's suddenly convenient to believe in two genders again.