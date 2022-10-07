Chicago Mayor Makes TikTok Videos as Crime Spirals Out of Control

In Chicago, weekends aren’t remembered by the festivities that take place. Instead, they’re marred by shooting injuries and death counts. This Columbus Day weekend, for instance, ABC 7 reports at least two people died among 18 who were shot, which is better than last weekend, when 34 people were shot, five fatally. It’s not just gun violence. Auto theft is rampant, sexual assaults are on the rise, as are robberies.

The crime isn’t just taking its toll on the community, either. It’s also having an economic impact as major businesses flee to more peaceful pastures, like Tyson Foods, which announced a move to Arkansas. Boeing, Citadel, and Caterpillar also plan to relocate. Crime wasn’t the listed reason, but McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski gave it away in a recent speech in which he discussed how all the city’s problems are making it harder to recruit talent.

With this backdrop, Mayor Lori Lightfoot decided to promote a karaoke competition in the city.

SHOCKING VIDEO of @LoriLightfoot Lip Singing and Dancing,

While Chicago Businesses are being Looted, and Citizens are Being Beaten, Robbed and Murdered in the streets due to Democrat Policies..



This Hardly seems an Occasion of Celebration @chicagosmayor pic.twitter.com/AJ7Df3iufo — Joe Talbot 🇺🇸 (@JT3cool) October 6, 2022

And this isn't the first time she's taken up singing and dancing on TikTok.

This is what Lori Lightfoot is doing while Chicago citizens are being murdered on a daily basis. Can you imagine if Ron DeSantis posted a dancing video while the people of FL were suffering?



Yet, the left will support people like Lori Lightfoot over officials doing their job. pic.twitter.com/3QBftsSJxe — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) October 5, 2022

Needless to say, people are noticing.

.@LoriLightfoot makes TikTok videos and plans karaoke contests, but won’t talk about criminals entering Police facilities to attack @Chicago_Police Officers.



Why? Anything you would like to say about these attacks, @chicagosmayor? https://t.co/rj6IWVyDZD — Fraternal Order of Police - Chicago Lodge #7 (@FOP7Chicago) October 6, 2022

Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot should focus more on stopping the rampant crime in Chicago instead of making silly TikTok videos. pic.twitter.com/86876eRrm3 — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) October 5, 2022