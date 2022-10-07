Tipsheet
Premium

Chicago Mayor Makes TikTok Videos as Crime Spirals Out of Control

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 11, 2022 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

In Chicago, weekends aren’t remembered by the festivities that take place. Instead, they’re marred by shooting injuries and death counts. This Columbus Day weekend, for instance, ABC 7 reports at least two people died among 18 who were shot, which is better than last weekend, when 34 people were shot, five fatally. It’s not just gun violence. Auto theft is rampant, sexual assaults are on the rise, as are robberies.

The crime isn’t just taking its toll on the community, either. It’s also having an economic impact as major businesses flee to more peaceful pastures, like Tyson Foods, which announced a move to Arkansas. Boeing, Citadel, and Caterpillar also plan to relocate. Crime wasn’t the listed reason, but McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski gave it away in a recent speech in which he discussed how all the city’s problems are making it harder to recruit talent.   

 With this backdrop, Mayor Lori Lightfoot decided to promote a karaoke competition in the city.

And this isn't the first time she's taken up singing and dancing on TikTok. 

@mayorlightfoot Excited for the final day of Lollapalooza and to see #jhope headline tonight. Rock on, Chicago! #lollapalooza #제이홉 #summertimechi #hobipalooza ♬ original sound - Mayor Lightfoot

Needless to say, people are noticing. 

Tags: CRIME CHICAGO LORI LIGHTFOOT
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Remember That Railroad Strike Biden Supposedly Averted? Well... Spencer Brown