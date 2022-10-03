CNN

Watch: DeSantis Blows Up Latest Media Spin on Hurricane Ian Preparedness

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 03, 2022 8:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back on CNN when the outlet questioned him about why a mandatory evacuation in Lee County was only in place the day before Hurricane Ian made landfall. 

“Why do you stand behind Lee County’s decision to not have that mandatory evacuation until the day before the storm,” correspondent Nadia Romero asked the governor. 

"Well, where was your industry stationed when the storm hit? Were you guys in Lee County? No, you were in Tampa,” DeSantis fired back.

The governor ran through the difficulty of making calls to evacuate based on constantly evolving hurricane models.

But Romero continued pressing, wondering why counties neighboring Lee County issued mandatory evacuation orders earlier.

Hindsight is 20/20, the Republican reminded her.

“We had most of our supplies stationed in the Tampa Bay area. As that track moved, we shifted our response further south as well," he replied.

