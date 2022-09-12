Is This Why John Fetterman Is Always Wearing Hoodies?

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 12, 2022 8:45 AM
Is This Why John Fetterman Is Always Wearing Hoodies?

Source: AP Photo/Rebecca Droke

A photo of Democrat John Fetterman circulating on social media is raising additional questions about his health.

In May, the Pennsylvania Senate candidate suffered a stroke that took him off the campaign trail for months. As he continues recovering, many have observed he is still struggling during in-person events. His campaign even acknowledged the “lingering impacts” of his auditory processing when figuring out whether he would debate his GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

Despite claims from his campaign that all is well, and he’d still be able to do the job of a senator, Sen. Pat Toomey, whose seat Fetterman and Oz are vying for, isn’t buying it. 

"It's clear that he's being dishonest," Toomey said in a recent press conference about whether the progressive will debate Oz. "He's either not as well as he claims to be, or he's afraid to be called out for the radical policies he supports. It's one or the other.”

CNN even acknowledged last week that “it does seem that there's more to the story than we've been getting from his campaign to this point,” especially considering his acknowledgment that he nearly died from the stroke. 

But is there another health issue Pennsylvania voters should be worried about? A photo of the Democrat without his signature sweatshirt or neck gaiter has some wondering. 

