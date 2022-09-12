How the Burglary of Democratic Rep's Home Reveals Her Utter Hypocrisy on One Key Issue

Democrat Rep. Karen Bass, who once claimed she felt 100 percent safe walking around Los Angeles, may be reconsidering after her home was burglarized on Friday.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized," Bass, who is running for mayor, said in a statement on Saturday.

The burglar, who left behind cash and other valuables, made off with two firearms that Bass claims were “safely and securely stored" in a Brinks lock box.

According to local media, Bass bought her firearms years ago for "personal protection." Publicly, however, she has sought to limit gun ownership among average Americans.

REPORT: California Congresswoman and Candidate For Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass who VOTED 100% OF THE TIME AGAINST GUN RIGHTS and Gun Ownership Says Her Guns Were STOLEN FROM HER HOME during burglary.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 11, 2022

There is no “reasonable debate” to be had on gun rights.



Democrats/ Bolsheviks will keep theirs. They want to take yours, and it’s not going to be nice what they’ll do next if that happens.https://t.co/cSxNPWHcbt — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 10, 2022

This from a politician who wants to disarm everyone and dictate storage rules:

Karen Bass says two guns stolen from her house during break in https://t.co/aItVk2yECL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 11, 2022

Looks like Karen Bass actually does believe in the Second Amendment.



For herself, of course, not for the rest of America. https://t.co/yMW2d9FUBx — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2022

Police described the suspect as a 5’9” Hispanic male.

LAPD News: Detectives Seeking Information on a Burglary (NR22261ll) pic.twitter.com/FhXVOP31eS — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) September 11, 2022

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” said Bass.