How the Burglary of Democratic Rep's Home Reveals Her Utter Hypocrisy on One Key Issue

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 12, 2022 9:58 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Democrat Rep. Karen Bass, who once claimed she felt 100 percent safe walking around Los Angeles, may be reconsidering after her home was burglarized on Friday.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized," Bass, who is running for mayor, said in a statement on Saturday.

The burglar, who left behind cash and other valuables, made off with two firearms that Bass claims were “safely and securely stored" in a Brinks lock box.

According to local media, Bass bought her firearms years ago for "personal protection." Publicly, however, she has sought to limit gun ownership among average Americans.

Police described the suspect as a 5’9” Hispanic male. 

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” said Bass.

