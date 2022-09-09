Three Recent Surveys Call Into Question the Media Narrative About Georgia Senate Race

Despite the media narrative that Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker doesn’t have a chance against Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock, recent surveys out of Georgia paint a different picture.

Trump-backed Walker is ahead of his opponent in the last three surveys. One conducted by the Trafalgar Group from the end of August shows him up 1 point, another Emerson poll from around the same time puts him up by 2 points, and the latest survey from FOX 5/InsiderAdvantage shows the Republican up three points, 47 percent to 44 percent.

New Insider Advantage poll in Georgia is 3rd survery in a row to show Herschel Walker leading. https://t.co/CuRhNKPdSk pic.twitter.com/1wmwOPAJwF — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 9, 2022

GEORGIA SENATE POLLING



Insider Advantage:

(R) Herschel Walker 47% (+3)

(D) Raphael Warnock 44%



Emerson College:

(R) Herschel Walker 46% (+2)

(D) Raphael Warnock 44%



Trafalgar Group:

(R) Herschel Walker 48% (+1)

(D) Raphael Warnock 47%



Conducted: 08/24-09/06 pic.twitter.com/bDnD2rcqoP — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 8, 2022

"All summer long, the media was breathless: Raphael Warnock is a flawless gift to Georgia, and Herschel Walker doesn’t have a chance against him," the National Republican Senatorial Committee said. "Like most media prophecies, that turned out to be bunk."

NRSC Spokesman T.W. Arrighi explained in a statement that while the surge will likely be ignored by the mainstream media, it doesn't change what's happening on the ground.

"Georgians know who has their interests at heart, and it’s Herschel Walker, not the guy who votes with Joe Biden 96 percent of the time," Arrighi said.

Reacting to the surveys this week, Walker said he felt the positive numbers reflect the approach he’s taken to campaigning.

"The reason is I'm getting out and meeting the people and I'm talking to the people and the people are speaking," he said.

"You know, they've spent over $50 million against me, but the race is still tied… People want a change in Washington. Senator Warnock is cut from the cloth of Joe Biden. And what I mean by that is he believes in higher taxes, he believes in open borders, he voted to put men in women sports. And that's not what the Georgian people want. The Georgian people want someone they can trust, and they can trust in Herschel Walker."