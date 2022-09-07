According to White House COVID Response Coordinator, This Is Why 'God Gave Us Two Arms'

The Biden administration on Tuesday urged Americans to get their “annual” COVID-19 and flu shots, even if that means doing so simultaneously.

To emphasize this point, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said it’s why he believes “God gave us two arms.”

“The good news is you can get both your flu shot and COVID shot at the same time. It's actually a good idea," Jha said. "I really believe this is why God gave us two arms, one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot."

Jha’s comment invoking God comes after other Democrats have done the same to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said last year she believes the vaccines are “from God to us and we must say, thank you, God. Thank you.”

She added: “I wear my 'vaccinated' necklace all the time to say I'm vaccinated. All of you, yes, I know you're vaccinated, you're the smart ones, but you know there's people out there who aren't listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are.”

In making the case for vaccination, Jha said for the “first time since December of 2020” the new shot addresses the current omicron variant.

"So, barring any new variant curveballs -- we've seen curveballs -- but barring those variant curveballs for a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year," Jha said. "That's an important milestone."