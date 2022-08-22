Jake Tapper

Here's What Mark Kelly Had to Say When Asked If He Wants Biden to Campaign for Him in AZ

Posted: Aug 22, 2022 8:15 AM
Source: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool

With President Biden’s abysmal poll numbers, Democrats have been tying themselves in knots when pressed on whether they want him to run for a second term, let alone campaign with them.

The latest example comes from Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly, who tried avoiding the question on Sunday when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if he wants Biden to come to Arizona to campaign.

“Hey, I’ll welcome anybody to come to Arizona, travel around the state at any time, as long as I’m here,” he said on “State of the Union." 

“If I’m not up in Washington in session. And talk about what Arizona needs. This water situation is significant. And right now, we have some of the tools necessary to deal with it," he continued. "I’m trying to get some answers from the Department of Interior on more – like what authority do they have to make some decisions themselves on this because, as I said earlier, the other states are not stepping up to help Arizona deal with this. But if anybody wants to come to Arizona and talk about Arizona issues or issues that affect the country, I’ll be here."

"That’s not exactly an open invitation to President Biden to come and campaign with you, even though he won the state of Arizona in 2020, saying you’d welcome anybody," Tapper pointed out. 

Kelly then claimed he had no concerns about whether Biden is the best face to represent the Democratic Party in 2024.

The former astronaut faces Trump-backed Blake Masters in November. Kelly is up 8 percentage points over Masters in the latest Fox News poll.

Most Popular