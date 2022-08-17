Adam Kinzinger Weighs in on His Pal Liz Cheney’s Loss

Former President Donald Trump celebrated Liz Cheney’s primary defeat on Tuesday and said it was finally time for her to “disappear into the depths of political oblivion.” But she may not be going quietly, according to her January 6 committee pal, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who says she'll chase the former president "to the gates of Hell."

President Trump calls on Liz Cheney to disappear into the depth of political oblivion pic.twitter.com/eU7UfivmNK — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) August 17, 2022

The Illinois lawmaker spoke to MSNBC about his relationship with Cheney, which he said has been “pretty amazing.”

"This committee just outside of just Liz and I, this has like probably never happened in history and likely will never happen again. You have a committee that is focused on getting the truth, getting to the answers, getting done what needs to be done,” he said.

"We thank Kevin McCarthy for pulling his members because it's made it a lot easier for us to get to the truth," Kinzinger continued. "But with Liz, look, and I feel the same way, is if I went back 20 months and made the decision about, ‘Am I going to impeach Donald Trump?’ I would have done it in a heartbeat and Liz feels the same way. It's like, what is it for a man to gain the world but lose his soul? And I think as we have gotten into this committee, Liz and I get along really well. My respect for her was huge, by the way, prior to even all of this and it's grown immensely. She's very determined, very dogged and she will chase Donald Trump to the gates of hell for sure."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaking to @WagnerTonight about Liz Cheney, "She's very determined, very dogged and she will chase Donald Trump to the gates of hell that's for sure." pic.twitter.com/XaZdIb6UuV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 17, 2022

Kinzinger also said Cheney's loss shows the "next generation" of GOP lawmakers who believe Trump's election claims is here.

"The bottom line is, I think this is sending a very strong message that this isn't your dad's Republican Party anymore. This isn't a party that's committed to truth," Kinzinger said. "This is a party that's committed to conspiracy."

He added: "What I worry about is the next generation of people that have just been elected. They're gonna be here next year. They do believe these conspiracies. That's very frightening."