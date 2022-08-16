First Class-Action Settlement Ever Reached for Healthcare Workers Over Vaccine Mandates. It Won't Be the Last.

When the U.S. entered the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, healthcare workers were hailed as heroes for continuing to do their jobs despite the risks. After the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, however, these employees were quickly pressured to make a choice: get the jab or get out. Despite their previous sacrifices and working for so long without a vaccine, those who refused were shown the door. More mind-boggling is that after predictable staffing shortages ensued, hospital systems announced that COVID-19-positive staff who were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms could come back to work since they were vaccinated. None of it made sense, but fortunately, there's been a positive update for at least some of those fired because of their refusal to get the vaccine.

Earlier this month, Liberty Counsel announced it was successful in the country's first class-action settlement against the vaccine mandates.

Illinois' NorthShore University HealthSystem will have to pay over 10 million to compensate those who were kicked out of their jobs for not being vaccinated.

The case centers around workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem, who filed a lawsuit in October 2021 claiming their employer illegally refused to grant any religious exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The settlement approved in the Illinois Northern District Court will result in 473 employees of the system becoming eligible for compensation for being denied a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate, with any of those fired as a result of the rules being eligible for $25,000. The 13 plaintiffs involved in the suit will be eligible for an additional $20,000, while those who complied with the mandate to keep their jobs despite having religious objections will be eligible for $3,000. [...] Anyone fired because of their refusal to get the jab will also be eligible for reemployment in the system. (Fox News)

"This settlement is the first in the nation and should serve as a strong warning to employers that thought they could violate longstanding Title VII religious freedom laws," Liberty Counsel founder and chairman, Mat Staver, said in a statement.

Liberty Counsel isn't stopping there, either. Staver told the Washington Examiner his group is "working with thousands of employees across the country," many of whom faced vaccine mandates similar to NorthShore's.