Fauci Clueless About Why Americans Resist Forced Masking and COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been in public health his entire career. He rose to the highest ranks to be named director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House chief medical advisor and has been handsomely rewarded for it, earning the biggest salary in all of federal government. And yet, despite his decades of experience dealing with the public, he has no clue why a significant portion of the American population ignores his guidance.

How could anyone be opposed to forced masking and COVID-19 vaccines? It's just "inexplicable," he said.

"When you tell people they need to mask in an indoor congregate setting when you're in a zone that has a high dynamic of infection — that is looked upon by a lot of people, not everybody, as an encroachment on your freedom," Fauci said during an event in Seattle on Tuesday hosted by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center campus.

"We've never had that before," he continued. "It's almost inexplicable."

He also complained about the lack of enthusiasm for booster shots.

"You have people who don't want to get vaccinated for any of a variety of reasons, ranging from pure anti-vax to just because we're telling them to get vaccinated," Fauci said. "We're in a very difficult situation."

The NIAID director, who recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19 despite being quadruple vaxxed, gave the rundown on the latest stats.

"We have 67% of our population vaccinated. Of those, one-half are boosted," Fauci said. "That means a third of the people in the country are vaccinated and properly boosted. How could that possibly be when you have a disease that's killed 1 million Americans and you have a hesitancy to use a life-saving intervention, which is a vaccine and a booster?"

"It seems like — what world are we living in?"

Interestingly, Fauci did not credit the COVID-19 jabs he received for keeping him out of the hospital but Paxlovid, which he took when his symptoms worsened. He ended up getting rebound COVID and went on a second round of the anti-viral drug, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying there is "no evidence" additional treatment is necessary.

Gain of function research also came up, which apparently is a hilarious topic to Fauci and the host.

While in Seattle, he also had a chance to throw out the first pitch at a Mariners game, where it looks like he encountered those people who "inexplicably" have shunned his advice for the last two years.