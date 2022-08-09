Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi's Take on the FBI Raid of Mar-a-Lago Is Really Something

Aug 09, 2022
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday commented on the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, which the former president said was a weaponization of the Justice System.”

"We believe in the rule of law. That's what our country is about," Pelosi said on NBC's "TODAY" show. "And no person is above the law. Not even the president of the United States. Not even a former president of the United States."

The comments come after the FBI carried out a search warrant related to documents the National Archives sought, though that's not what it was really about, as Matt detailed

Pelosi was specifically addressing Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s response to the raid. The Republican vowed to “conduct immediate oversight” of the Justice Department after the midterms, when the GOP will control the House, according to McCarthy.  

"Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar," he said. 

Pelosi, believing Democrats will keep the House, called McCarthy's remarks "probably idle."

Critics, meanwhile, pointed out the speaker's comments don't really apply to Democrats. 

