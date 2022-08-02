Two GOP Candidates in Missouri Senate Race Are Claiming Trump's Endorsement. Here's Why.

As Missouri voters head to the polls Tuesday, former President Trump’s endorsement likely won’t help any MAGA Republicans looking to the 45th president for guidance.

In a statement Monday, Trump endorsed “ERIC” but did not specify which one. This has caused confusion given the Senate race features three men by that name.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said in a statement, which noted that voters “must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border.”

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and the long-shot and little-known candidate Eric McElroy are all on the ballot.

BREAKING: President Trump announces that ERIC has his support in Missouri's Senate primary without specifying if it's for @EricGreitens or @Eric_Schmitt.





When pressed by media outlets to be more specific, Trump’s team reportedly said the “endorsement speaks for itself.”

The two main "Eric" contenders—Greitens and Schmitt—both claimed the prized endorsement.

To recap, Trump couldn't decide whether to endorse Eric Greitens or Eric Schmitt in the Missouri Senate race, so he just endorses "ERIC" the night before the election. Now both are graciously thanking him for his sincere support.

Statement from @Eric_Schmitt: "It is truly an honor to have President Trump's endorsement in the Senate race.

Honored to have the support of President Trump! We will MAGA!

Somewhere in Missouri the third Eric in the U.S. Senate race, Eric McElroy, is smiling! #mosen

Some conservatives took issue with the fact that Trump could not outright reject Greitens over accusations he abused his ex-wife and children. The former governor resigned in 2018 amid allegations he sexually assaulted his then-hairdresser.

A recent survey found Schmitt leading by 12 points over the No. 2 in the race, Vicky Hartzler, whom Trump said voters should "forget" about. Greitens came in third with 16 percent support among very likely voters.