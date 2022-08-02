Missouri

Two GOP Candidates in Missouri Senate Race Are Claiming Trump's Endorsement. Here's Why.

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 02, 2022 9:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

As Missouri voters head to the polls Tuesday, former President Trump’s endorsement likely won’t help any MAGA Republicans looking to the 45th president for guidance.

In a statement Monday, Trump endorsed “ERIC” but did not specify which one. This has caused confusion given the Senate race features three men by that name.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said in a statement, which noted that voters “must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border.”

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and the long-shot and little-known candidate Eric McElroy are all on the ballot.

When pressed by media outlets to be more specific, Trump’s team reportedly said the “endorsement speaks for itself.”

The two main "Eric" contenders—Greitens and Schmitt—both claimed the prized endorsement.

Some conservatives took issue with the fact that Trump could not outright reject Greitens over accusations he abused his ex-wife and children. The former governor resigned in 2018 amid allegations he sexually assaulted his then-hairdresser. 

A recent survey found Schmitt leading by 12 points over the No. 2 in the race, Vicky Hartzler, whom Trump said voters should "forget" about. Greitens came in third with 16 percent support among very likely voters.

