Taiwan Reportedly 'Prepares for War' Ahead of Expected Pelosi Visit

Taiwan is reportedly “preparing for war” ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s anticipated visit to the country, cancelling some soldiers' leave and preparing its air defense forces, according to local news reports.

China has repeatedly issued threats over the speaker's expected visit and even President Biden has said the military does not think it's a "good idea right now."

"We would like to tell the US once again that China is standing by, and the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by. China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Monday, warning about the "egregious political impact" of Pelosi’s trip.

Zhao added: "As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let's wait and see.”

Earlier, Chinese state media threatened to shoot down her plane if it’s being escorted by U.S. fighter jets.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed Monday the U.S. would ensure the speaker has a " safe and secure visit" and tried to downplay the impact of her travel plans.

"We have been nothing but clear with the Chinese about where we stand on the issues and the ‘One China’ policy and our support for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

"It is not without precedent for a Speaker of the House to go to Taiwan — if she goes, and I’m not confirming that she is. And it’s certainly not without precedent for members of Congress to travel to Taiwan. It has been done this year, and I’m certain that it will be done in the future.”

Pelosi is expected to visit Tuesday and stay overnight.