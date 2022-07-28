Why Tucker Carlson Argues Ukraine's Zelensky Is the 'Beto O'Rourke of Ukraine'

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson called out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday for being the Beto O’Rourke of Ukraine after the wartime leader got the Vogue treatment.

Carlson pointed out that Democratic and Republican lawmakers seem to agree that U.S. borders don’t matter but Ukraine’s are somehow “holy,” which justifies sending billions in aid to the country as Americans struggle with inflation.

Zelensky has dismissed concerns among Americans over the cost of the U.S.’s support for his country, however, claiming they’re fighting for “communal values.”

"Inflation is nothing, COVID is nothing," he said.

"These things are secondary, the most important thing is to survive and preserve your life, your family, and your country," Zelensky added. "We are doing this job, but the West has to help us."

Ukrainians don’t care about Americans, Carlson argued, it’s all about the money.

“This is not democracies uniting in solidarity, this is a scam,” he said, pointing to the Ukrainian president's meetings with high-profile Democrat lawmakers and celebs, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Ben Stiller, among many others. This week, though, Vogue topped it off, sending famed photographer Annie Leibovitz to shoot the couple for an October feature.

First Lady Olena Zelenska and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv, Ukraine, July 2022 / For @voguemagazine To Be Featured In Vogue Magazine, October 2022 pic.twitter.com/i6hMGsJ1lY — Annie Leibovitz (@annieleibovitz) July 27, 2022

“He really is the Beto O'Rourke of Ukraine,” Carlson commented. “This is real video uploaded by 'Vogue' on Instagram. Watch."

Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting pic.twitter.com/BrNPYKZYR6 — Levi (@Levi_godman) July 26, 2022

"It's all pretty insulting to the thousands of Ukrainians who have died and to the U.S. taxpayer who is funding all of this," Carlson said. "But Ukraine has gotten away with it because, with the complicity of the American media, they have from day one waged a fierce information war. They lied about the Ghost of Kyiv, they lied about the island where the troops told the battleship to F off. They keep lying. Now, you know, they can lie all they want, but why are we still funding this?"





"Inflation is nothing," says Zelensky, as he Zooms with his WEF buddies and does photoshoots with Vogue. Absolute garbage. A sane country would blacklist Zelensky, not let him blacklist Americans. — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) July 27, 2022