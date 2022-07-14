MSNBC

Musk Torches MSNBC After Host Suggests He Stop Mocking Hunter Biden

Jul 14, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Billionaire Elon Musk fired back at MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle for suggesting he use his influence to "spread decency, kindness and positivity." 

“Imagine the positive impact you could have on the world if you used the extraordinary amount of influence and power you have to spread decency, kindness and positivity?” she said. 

Ruhle was responding to a meme Musk posted mocking Hunter Biden. It showed a man wearing a helmet with several mounted cameras on it and was captioned, "Hunter Biden every time he buys crack and hookers."

"A+ for cinematography," he wrote, sharing the meme. "Gives whole new meaning to Go Pros!"

But Musk didn't appear to think the advice was all that great coming from a host on the progressive network.

“Imagine if MSNBC did that,” he shot back at Ruhle. 

She tried to claim the network does and invited him on any day to see for himself. 

“No need to imagine - come on over any night of the week big guy 11PM EST @11thHour on @MSNBC We've got one goal - to get better & smarter. I invite you to join & help us do just that. How about tonight?” she responded. 

Musk's tweets have been in the spotlight since he purchased the social media giant for $44 billion in April. The billionaire entrepreneur has since backed out of the deal over concerns about the company's claim that less than 5 percent of users are spam/bots, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit against him. Musk, in turn, has laughed off the legal threat on Twitter. 

