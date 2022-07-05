A Potential Mass Shooting Was Prevented in New York

If not for a quick-thinking and armed off-duty corrections officer in New York, there would potentially have been a mass-shooting incident in Queens on Sunday evening.

Correction Officer David Donegan was at a memorial event Sunday night when two men pulled out guns and pointed them at the crowd.

"Yesterday evening, as a crowd of people were observing an event remembering the passing of a friend, two individuals pulled out weapons and pointed them, firing at the crowd including our Correction Officer, David Donegan. Thankfully, Officer Donegan, who was off duty at the time, immediately pulled out his weapon and engaged them, firing several shots. During the exchange of shots fired, our officer was hit in the leg and transferred to a nearby hospital," said Correction Officers' Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio, reports FOX 5 New York.

“While the police investigation remains ongoing, one thing is crystal clear, had our officer not exercised his training and made a split second decision, this incident could have cost many innocent people their lives, including his own. His actions were nothing short of heroic,” Boscio added.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams also praised Donegan.

"He showed heroic actions tonight, and because of that I believe he saved the lives of other innocent people in this community," the mayor said during a news conference. "He’s a hero. Taking proper action while off duty is one of the most difficult things to do."

Both the officer and gunman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.