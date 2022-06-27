Harris Angers the Left With Out-of-touch Tweet After Dobbs Ruling

Vice President Kamala Harris was blasted on social media for her message to supporters after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which overturns Roe v. Wade and kicks the issue of abortion back to the states.

“I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights. We are in this fight together,” she tweeted along with an image of her watching CNN coverage of protests from Air Force 2. 

Many on the left wanted to know what, specifically, she meant when she said the administration is “fighting” for people.

Others informed her how out-of-touch the photo is. 

Conservatives also reacted to the tweet. 

