Harris Angers the Left With Out-of-touch Tweet After Dobbs Ruling

Vice President Kamala Harris was blasted on social media for her message to supporters after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which overturns Roe v. Wade and kicks the issue of abortion back to the states.

“I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights. We are in this fight together,” she tweeted along with an image of her watching CNN coverage of protests from Air Force 2.

Many on the left wanted to know what, specifically, she meant when she said the administration is “fighting” for people.

Fighting? Doing what? — Timothy Raben (@TimothyRaben) June 24, 2022

like, she’s just watching tv on a private plane https://t.co/xDmbMLOJIM — Gene Park (@GenePark) June 26, 2022

Is the White House social strategy to tweet “damn that’s crazy” every 16 hours? https://t.co/vlaRSYZKEz — Brittani Warrick (@BrittaniWarrick) June 25, 2022

Cool. So what‘s the game plan? Be specific. Or is this a veiled “thoughts and prayers” scenario? https://t.co/GIKT3HKXui — Soren Bowie (@Soren_Ltd) June 26, 2022

Others informed her how out-of-touch the photo is.

I’m not sure posting a picture from 40,000 ft in the air on Air Force 2 is giving the “I care” vibes you were going for Kamala. #RoeVsWade https://t.co/u5euHuo5Hr — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) June 26, 2022

Hahahaha just know they are fighting for you by watching CNN on a private plane! https://t.co/u423Z0sKyQ — Sam Tripoli (@fatdragonpro) June 26, 2022

Not VP Kamala Harris watching the erosion of #RoeVsWade from her plane, at a distance. Whoever thought this was good photo-op needs to be fired immediately.



This is literally the embodiment of thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/AoPB0E18xU — Anna Gifty (@itsafronomics) June 25, 2022

Conservatives also reacted to the tweet.

If more of our leaders watched TV from private planes, many of our problems would be solved. Climate change would be the exception. https://t.co/Gvm4eRA62c — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 26, 2022