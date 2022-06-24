Nancy Pelosi

'One of the Darkest Days' in US History: Pelosi, Schumer React to Dobbs Ruling

Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 12:00 PM
'One of the Darkest Days' in US History: Pelosi, Schumer React to Dobbs Ruling

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said the GOP finally achieved their “dark and extreme” goal on abortion with the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns Roe v. Wade and returns the issue of abortion back to the states. 

“Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers.

“With Roe now out of their way, radical Republicans are charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom,” she continued. “In the Congress, Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban.  In the states, Republicans want to arrest doctors for offering reproductive care and women for terminating a pregnancy.  GOP extremists are even threatening to criminalize contraception, as well as in-vitro fertilization and post-miscarriage care.

“A woman’s fundamental health decisions are her own to make, in consultation with her doctor and her loved ones – not to be dictated by far-right politicians.  While Republicans seek to punish and control women, Democrats will keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law.

“This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching," she added. 

The California Democrat also claimed other rulings are in jeopardy now - fears the majority specifically addressed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, said this is "one of the darkest days our country has ever seen."

