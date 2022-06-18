What the DNC Chair Failed to Do Shows How Bad Democratic Enthusiasm Is

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 18, 2022 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Talk show host Karen Hunter took Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison to task for failing to vote in the South Carolina primary on Tuesday.  

The admission from Harrison came when Hunter asked if he voted early in the state.

"Well, South Carolina is—again, this is the one thing, I was supposed to get back home to South Carolina today to vote,” he said. 

“Wait! Hold on,” Hunter exclaimed. “The DNC did not—the DNC—the head of the DNC did not vote in his own state today?"

Harrison claimed he couldn’t make it because he couldn’t get on a plane, but Hunter pointed out he could—and should—have voted early then. “You don't know what's going to happen."

She added: "See, that's—that's how this happens you all. When 20, 30 million people sit home because they think they're going to be able to vote and there's all this early voting, there's early voting. There was early voting in South Carolina, Jaime Harrison."

