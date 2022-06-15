Republican

Musk Votes Republican for First Time on Tuesday, Says Who He's Leaning Towards for 2024

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 15, 2022 9:55 AM
Source: Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday he voted for Mayra Flores in the special election for Texas’s 34th Congressional District—the first time in his life he voted Republican. 

Flores, the first Mexican-American elected to Congress, defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez on Tuesday

He also predicts a "massive red wave" for the party come November. 

Flores called earning Musk's support "the icing on the cake" and she looks forward to working with his team. 

"I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that's happened over the last 24 hours," she tweeted on Wednesday morning. "Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can't wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for."

In a Twitter exchange, the billionaire confirmed he will continue to be more outspoken about which political candidates he intends to back, noting that he's "leaning towards" supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, should he throw his hat in the ring for 2024. 

Musk said he's considering starting a super PAC for moderate candidates on both sides of the aisle.

"I’m thinking of creating a 'Super Moderate Super PAC' that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties," he tweeted. 

The Tesla CEO, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion in April, will take questions from employees for the first time this week. The meeting comes as Musk's attorneys warn he could walk away over the percentage of users who are spam/bots.

