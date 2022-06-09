Joy Behar Raises Eyebrows Over Her Comment About Black Gun Ownership in America

“The View” co-host Joy Behar is being blasted for comments she made Wednesday about black gun ownership in America.

During a discussion about gun control efforts in Congress, guest host Lindsey Granger told a story about a Connecticut man who witnessed a home invasion at his neighbor’s house.

The man ended up building an AR-15 according to the state’s standards, since Connecticut has prohibited buying them.

"He has one in his house to protect his family because he never wants to see that happen again. He is a Black man," she said. "Most AR-15 owners are former military, 35-plus and married. That’s all I’m saying. They're not just crazy people."

“Here's the thing,” Behar interjected. “Once Black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me."

Not only do many black Americans already have firearms, more have been buying them in recent years.

Amid a recent nationwide surge in gun sales, these women are part of the growing coalition of gun owners that is increasingly made up of people of color, experts say. About 40% of gun buyers in 2020 purchased a firearm for the first time, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group that compares the FBI's background check data with sales data. Customers are increasingly diverse. Surveys last year showed a 58% increase of African American gun buyers in 2020 compared to 2019, NSSF spokesman Mark Oliva told CNN, more than any other racial group. "Today's gun buyer is shattering tired and worn-out stereotypes of who owns a gun," Oliva said in an email. "Today's gun owner is younger, includes more women, more minorities and doesn't just look like the rest of America. They are America." (CNN)

can you imagine if Black people had guns https://t.co/JhKnur8G3k — Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) June 9, 2022

Damn! So Black folks apparently don’t have photo IDs, internet access, or even guns according to Joy Behar.



I’m not gonna say it, but you’re thinking it… https://t.co/elsDtfUn7i — Javon A. Price ???? (@JavonAPrice) June 9, 2022

Black gun ownership is one of the fastest growing demographics. https://t.co/F5VTRt7j9w — Jazz Age Savage (@Beanhead95) June 8, 2022

Haha does she realize that @kenblackwell sits in the board of the @NRA? https://t.co/pjbRcYWTlC — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) June 9, 2022

That sure would be something else, if black people had guns. Can you even imagine? https://t.co/PcP0Xoajr8 pic.twitter.com/Bxofh4SKzU — Bill The Candlestick Maker (@BillCandlemaker) June 9, 2022

Newsflash, Joyless: They already have them. What do you think they're killing each other with in Chicago and Baltimore, slingshots? https://t.co/yzcnxqqINF — Paul Sperry (@PaulSperry30) June 9, 2022

Because as everybody knows, black people in America never use guns. ?? https://t.co/rb7oduJOnM — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 9, 2022