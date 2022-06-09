Watch: Biden Trips Up the Stairs...Again

President Biden tripped up the stairs to Air Force One on Wednesday ahead of his taped interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

The president spoke with the comedian despite not giving a sit-down interview with a reporter in four months.

Prior to the slight stumble up the stairs, the president responded to some of the results of Tuesday’s primary elections, including the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The president acknowledged “voters sent a clear message last night.”

“Both parties have to step up and do something about crime, as well as gun violence,” he added.

AGAIN: Joe Biden nearly collapses on the stairs of Air Force One, trips and nearly falls on his face.



Even MSNBC host gasps: “The President had a trip there…” pic.twitter.com/h117I0JCbv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2022

Biden again trips up Air Force One stairs ahead of Jimmy Kimmel interview https://t.co/OcCTdKBQeS pic.twitter.com/Eb5dsSDsI1 — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2022

“It appears as though the president did have a slight trip there,” MSNBC said as he left for Los Angeles.

The incident is not as bad as in March 2021, when he repeatedly fell as he tried to climb the stairs.

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

Despite questions about his mental and physical health, President Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said after his last physical that he "remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

He did note that Biden has become “stiffer and less fluid” than he was the year prior.

“After careful analysis of the patient’s history, findings on detailed physical exam and review of radiologic imaging, the team concluded that much of his stiffness is in fact a result of degenerative (‘wear and tear’) osteoarthritic changes (or spondylosis) of his spine,” he wrote.