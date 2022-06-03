schools

Press Secretary Refuses to Let the White House Covid Coordinator Answer a Simple Question

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 03, 2022 9:10 AM
Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to let Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s Covid-19 coordinator, answer a reporter’s question about school openings in the fall. 

“Doctor, do you believe all schools will and must be open this coming fall?” the reporter asked. 

“We gotta go, you have to go, he has to go, we’re over time,” Jean-Pierre said as she gestured him away from the podium. 

As Sen. Marsha Blackburn and others noted, it's hard to believe this issue is still up for debate after the evidence continues to come in showing how detrimental school closures were for kids academically, socially and emotionally. 

Most Popular